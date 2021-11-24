Salma Hayek already has her star on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame

Salma Hayek’s star makes it to the Walk of Fame. The Mexican actress, who has just premiered Eternals -where she plays Ajak- with Angelina Jolie in the new Marvel fiction, She has discovered her new accolade with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 14-year-old daughter Valentina. He has dedicated this honor to all the fans who have accompanied him throughout his entire cinematographic career, after achieving the dream of having succeeded in American cinema.

In addition to attending the event with his family, Salma has been accompanied by actor Adam Sandler, with whom she has already worked on comedies for They are like children (2010) and They are like children 2 (2013); director Chloé Zhao, with whom she collaborated on the recent superhero production, Eternals (2021); and a close friend of the actress, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Both they and the rest of the attendees, among whom many Hispanic fans of the artist have stood out, wanted to be present at one of the most important moments in the professional career of Salma Hayek, one of the most relevant Latin actresses in Hollywood. The star has been placed next to the emblematic cinema on the avenue of the Walk of Fame, Chinese Theater.

During the ceremony, the interpreter wanted to remember an attack he suffered on the street of Hollywood Boulevard, two years after moving to the United States: “Why am I telling you this story? Because every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard that’s what I remember. And the truth is that that night when I went home I said to myself: ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me to be here. They almost killed me today. ‘ Despite the bad times, the actress has been very happy to see her name inscribed on the Walk of Fame.

Salma has thanked all the fans who have supported her, both through thick and thin – she was a victim of racism in a movie theater, in which a person rebuked her for returning to her country: “I want to say to all of you who are here, my dear fans, that it was you who gave me the courage to stay here. Although they did not know me in the Hollywood studios, all Latinos in the United States knew who I was, they understood that I had come with dreams like them. These fans have been with me for 37 years. In the hard times, they gave me the courage ”. The main artist of Frida, and nominated for the Oscars for best actress (2002), she wanted to end her speech on a positive note for her followers: “So when you all see my star here, I want you to know that, since you are all in my heart, part of your stardust is here on this site. You are also part of this star ”.

Salma Hayek will premiere The Gucci house November 26. A film that stars stars such as Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver, among which is the Mexican. The actress will put herself in the shoes of the seer Pina Auriemma, a woman who was convicted of being an accessory to the murder of Maurizio Gucci -which Adam Driver will give life-. In addition, she was the friend of the tycoon’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani – a role played by singer Lady Gaga – with whom she allegedly planned the murder of Gucci for around 250 thousand pounds sterling. Salma Hayek was the latest star to join the list of great actors in the biopic directed by Ridley Scott.







