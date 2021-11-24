Ryan Gosling closer to being a Ken … in ‘Barbie’

With a gallery of stylish characters behind him, Ryan Gosling is the blond heir to Brad Pitt’s style icon. With his Carrera watch, his scorpion jacket, his post-apocalyptic coat or his two-tone shoes, what better candidate than him to be a Ken?

Just this summer Gosling was offered to play Barbie’s mythical boyfriend but he had to turn it down due to his busy schedule. However, the project of a film with flesh and blood characters about Barbie It ended up being delayed and now a new opportunity has arisen for the actor of La La Land take a step into the world of plastic dolls. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling is currently in final negotiations with Warner Bros., so it is likely that I ended up accompanying Margot Robbie’s barbie as Ken.

It is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, starring Margot Robbie. After the brilliant adaptation of Little women, Grega Gerwig has made Barbie her next project as a director. She herself will write the script with her partner, the indie genius Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha). A very little indie project, but it is certain that Gerwig and Baumbach are not going to stop breathing their personality into it because of that. It is produced by Warner Bros. and the Barbie company, Mattel. In addition, they will co-produce Margot Robbie and David Heyman, the person in charge of the saga Harry Potter and the movies of Paddington. A luxury team that only needs the signature of Ryan Golsing to give us long teeth.

At the moment very little is known about the project. It looks like it will be about a Barbie doll that is kicked out of ‘Barbieland’ into the real world for not being perfect enough. It is scheduled to shoot next year, in London, and will hit theaters in 2023.

That Ryan Gosling has picked up the talks to be the next Ken is a very good sign that shows his predisposition for the role. Everything will probably depend on your schedule.

Gosling just finished rolling The gray man, Netflix’s most expensive movie, alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page; and already has other projects underway such as Wolfman, the next Werewolf movie, and Project Hail Mary, the new film from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The LEGO Movie) from a novel by the author of The martian, Andy Weir.

Hopefully, in a few days we will confirm that Gosling is going to go plastic.

