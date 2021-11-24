rumors and transfers of La Maquina towards Closing 2022

The Cruz Azul Machine will want to be the protagonist again in the next Clausura 2022 of the MX League. Will there be any great additions?

After having achieved the coveted ninth star in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, Blue Cross he starred in a semester for oblivion in which he missed three possible titles: the Concacaf Champions League, the Campeones Cup and the MX League. In the latter he recently said goodbye eliminated in the Reclassification for the Liguilla after a tough loss to Monterrey at the Azteca Stadium.

After a summer transfer market where Juan Reynoso You did not get what you requested (only Rómulo Otero and Luis Angel Mendoza arrived), The management of La Máquina Cementera plans a restructuring of the workforce in view of returning to star in the Closing 2022, even more so taking into account the multiple casualties that will take place at the end of the year.

HIGH RUMORS

– Unai Bilbao (Atlético San Luis): The Celeste is interested in taking the defense of the Potosí team, one of the best level in recent times, and the negotiation with Necaxa (owner of his letter) would begin in the coming days. He has six months left on his contract and the Spaniard would have intentions of reaching La Noria.

SIGNAL RUMORS

– Orbelín Pineda (Celta Vigo): One of the great figures of the champion Cruz Azul would have signed a pre-contract with Celta de Vigo, where he would arrive in January 2022 after the end of his contract in December.

– Yoshimar Yotún: The Peruvian midfielder’s bond also ends at the end of the year, and although the club had expressed interest in extending it, the latest information indicates that negotiations are stalled.

– Walter Montoya: The Argentine midfielder did not renew his contract with La Noria and everything seems to indicate that he would be one of the casualties for the Clausura 2022, in a free condition.

– Alexis Peña: The Mexican defender ends his loan from Chivas, and despite the public interest in renewing it, the truth is that no progress has been made in the negotiations so far.

– Lucas Passerini, Bryan Angulo, Adrián Aldrete, Quick Mendoza and Rómulo Otero: Despite having a current bond, these players would not enter into the coach’s plans for next year, so they would look for new destinations to be able to incorporate.

DISCHARGE CONFIRMED

No registrations at Cruz Azul so far.

CONFIRMED WITHDRAWALS

No casualties at Cruz Azul at the moment.