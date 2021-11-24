RUMOR: These are Games With Gold’s free games for December

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Update

Within hours of the leak, Xbox revealed the official Games With Gold game list for December. If the rumored games weren’t to your liking, we’re sorry to disappoint you, as these are the titles you’ll be getting next month. Here you have all the details and the dates to get them.

Original note

We are a week away from the end of November, so there are already expectations about the games that Xbox will offer at Games With Gold to close the year. The company has yet to officially announce the list of titles for December, but it appears that they have already been leaked.

The information comes from a good source, since in the past months it has leaked PlayStation Plus games on several occasions. Through Dealabs, the free games that Xbox will offer in a few days have now been shared in advance.

What games would Games with Gold offer in December?

As we mentioned, Xbox has not announced for now the titles that will be included in Games With Gold next month, so the information is for now a rumor. On the other hand, the official announcement is expected to be made very soon, which will confirm or deny this leak.

If the information is accurate, Xbox LIVE Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will have access to various independent productions, such as The Escapists 2 and Orcs Must Die! In addition, the list includes a surprise for fans of management titles: Tropico 5.

Finally, the service would allow to play Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet, a 2D adventure title with action elements. Below is the supposed list of games with their respective dates:

Alleged Games With Gold games of December 2021

The Escapists 2 – from December 1 to December 31

Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition – from December 16 to January 15

Orcs Must Die! – from December 1 to 15

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet – from December 16 to 31

We take this opportunity to remind you that you still have a few days to get the Games With Gold games this month. You have little time left to add titles such as Moving out, Kingdom two crowns and LEGO Batman 2 DC Super Heroes.

