Robot company will pay $ 200,000 for your face, if it is a friendly one

The company that created a robotic-looking version terrifying by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and also created a friendly but clumsy robot that asked people in New York if had diarrhea, is now offering $ 200,000 to have your face. Forever. And in addition, your voice is also included in the purchase. According to the company, a robotic version of the winning face should “go live” in 2023.

This is the offer of the Promobot company, according to a release press:

“[Estamos] looking for a face for a humanoid assistant robot that will work in hotels, shopping malls and other crowded places. The company is willing to pay $ 200,000 to someone who is willing to transfer the rights to wear their face forever. “

In a way, this means that you could live forever.

Promobot is considering people of all genders and races over the age of 25, so your odds seem to depend on this first round of qualification, presented on the company’s website with the following text, immediately followed by the image you will see at continuation:

“The dog didats must have a “kind and friendly” face!

Are you sure you want to participate ? Sight again:

If your answer is “of course it is! Scan my face and give me my check! ” Then you could become a servant in a hotel or a conference venue, or an arbitrator of squid games or, more likely, on the friendly face of the surveillance corporate In the statement, Promobot touts its facial recognition technology and refers to “new customers” who rush the commercialization of the robots. humanoid, something they consider a “large-scale project” and need a licensed face to “avoid legal delays.” (That is, that a lawsuit such as the one they received from Arnold Schwarzenegger).

One customer is an American company, they say, “supplying solutions to airports, shopping malls and retail stores,” everybody places where facial recognition is now common. In tiny, wispy type below the press release, the company mentions that its robots are used at Walmart, the Baltimore-Washington airport, United States, and at the Dubai Mall. Let us remember that these are the people who created a robot coronavirus diagnosis using a touch screen, just when we were worried about constantly washing our hands.

Promobot is based in Russia, but claims to have been founded in Philadelphia, USA. Curious. The company has yet to respond to a request for comment on the use of the robot or whether the person with the winning face will be informed of its possible uses.