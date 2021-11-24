rises to 7.05% in the first half of November – El Financiero

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) it accelerated and registered an annual variation of 7.05 percent in the first half of November, its highest level in 20 years, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Wednesday.

Inflation would have been boosted due to the fact that the electricity rate program its period of validity ended during November.

The index recorded its highest level since the second half of April 2001, when it was located at 7.08 percent at an annual rate.

Inflation is found by 17 consecutive fortnights above the set target range by Banco de México (3 percent, +/- one percentage point).

The underlying price index, which is the one that excludes products with high price volatility from its accounting, stood at 5.53 percent at an annual rate, the highest level since the second half of April 2009, when it registered 5.58 percent.

In its interior, the prices of services were located at 3.85 percent, while the rise in the prices of goods was 7.04 percent.

Meanwhile, the non-core balance, which accounts for products with high volatility in their prices, such as agricultural products or fuels, stood at 11.68 percent at an annual rate, the highest since the second half of April 2021, when it stood at 12.47 percent.

In a disaggregated manner, the prices of agricultural products presented a variation of 12.47 percent, while that of those of energy and tariffs authorized by the Government was 11.15 percent, this compared to the same period last year.

On the other hand, the price index of the minimum consumption basket it registered a fortnightly reduction of 0.76 percent, but an annual increase of 7.94 percent.

In its comparison with the immediately previous fortnight, the INPC stood at 0.69 percent, the highest since the first fortnight of November 2017.

What were the products that increased the most in price?

Among these were the electricity (24.16 percent), green tomato (42.06 percent); chicken (2.76 percent); tomato (3.92 percent); other fresh chili peppers (19.77 percent); loncherías, fondas, torterías and taquerías (0.39 percent) and beef (0.77 percent).

On the contrary, the products that presented a decrease in their prices were LP domestic gas (1.86 percent); low octane gasoline (0.46 percent); men’s shoes (2.28 percent and Pork meat (0.78 percent).

By state, those with the highest price increase were Sonora (4.15 percent); Sinaloa (3.71 percent); Baja California Sur (2.84 percent) and Baja California (2.49 percent).

