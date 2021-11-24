Rihanna looks very blonde on the cover and showing off tattoos

Rihanna poses in the foreground blonde and with very little outfit | AP

Robyn Rihanna Fenty He does it over and over again, the beautiful former singer originally from Barbados knows very well how to delight his followers and that is how he did it for a famous magazine where his cover left more than one breathless.

The gorgeous Rihanna surprised her followers by turning into a gorgeous blonde to pose for a mischievous lens that captured her beauty to the fullest. Definitely, we have to talk about the cover of it, where her charms and tattoos shine in the foreground.

We can see the businesswoman very blonde and flirtatious, with very little “outfit” or fabric, since she only used the bottom of an attractive blue swimsuit and left her curvy figure and tattoos visible.

It may interest you: Livia Brito, in a white outfit, boasts flirtatious mornings

For the photograph in question, Rihanna She posed on her back and took a strong look at the lens while she showed off to the fullest, leaving a lot of her skin and curves in view, only complementing the swimsuit with huge earrings and her famous tattoos.

However, “Bad Riri” went further and posed in other photographs that go beyond coquetry and captivated the readers of the magazine, as a lot of skin and little fabric was the common denominator of the photo shoot.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF RIRI HERE

Rihanna poses in the foreground blonde and with very little outfit. Photo: AP



Undoubtedly some of the photographs that most liked were those in which the beautiful Rihanna is in front and trying to hide her charms with only a glass of natural water. In these images you can also see very blonde and concentrated on her drink while making gestures that captivated her followers and non-followers.

The singer of hits like Umbrella can also be seen in a small white cheek piece and in a black swimsuit lying down enjoying the moment. He looked in all the images of the most beautiful.

Rihanna continues to be one of the most current in show business despite her retirement from music. The star keeps in touch with the world’s top celebrities, especially through her career as an entrepreneur with Fenty.

Riri has her own brand of very personal garments for women that year after year holds a Victoria Secret festival to present her seasons that has high-level artists both on its catwalk and in its music. What’s more, Rihanna she continues to shine with her makeup and other brand that is used by the most beautiful and famous women in the world.