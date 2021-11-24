Ridley Scott lashes out at millennials for the failure of “The Last Duel”: “They were raised with their damn cell phones”

“The Last Duel” is a historical drama film set in 14th century France. (Credit / 20th Century Studios)

The reactivation of cinemas in the world has grown slowly due to fears of the spread of COVID-19, while there has been a boom in platforms streaming at times when people were forced to stay home. Over the months, the studios have been betting – little by little – on face-to-face premieres and bringing back the magic of the big screen, although it has not been easy for filmmakers who did not agree with the releases at first. simultaneous in theaters and digital for the new films.

Regarding this discussion, Ridley Scott made it known that the box office failure of The last duel It had nothing to do with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the distribution company, or a problem with the film’s own story. For the acclaimed American filmmaker, the problem is generational and lies in the viewers described as millennials, because they have become accustomed to having access to all the contents from their cell phones and they do not go to the movies.

“Disney did a fantastic job promoting it. The bosses loved the movie because I was worried they were going to make it. I think it comes down to what we have now, that They are audiences that were raised on their damn cell phones. Millennials who don’t want to learn anything unless you teach it to them on the phone“Said Scott in conversation with Marc Maron for the WTF podcast, a blow to the audience of the platforms for the lack of interest in going to appreciate a work of art on the big screen after the pandemic.

“The last duel” is told through the gaze of three characters. (Credit / 20th Century Studios)

The last duel is a historical drama film set in 14th century France that is told through the gaze of three main characters. Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses having been raped by the gentleman Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), her husband’s best friend, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). When no one believes him, the knight even goes to King Carlos VI (Alex Lawther) to make the accusation of his partner present, so the monarch decides to formalize a duel to the death between them to solve the injustice.

The script was written by Ben affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener, based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval Franceby Eric Jager. The cast, in addition to the aforementioned actors, includes the participation of Affleck in the role of Count Pierre d’Alencon, Alex Lawther, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton.

Ridley Scott alongside screenwriter Nicole Holofcener and stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon (both also with script credit) and Jodie Comer at the Venice Film Festival presentation of “The Last Duel”. (Credit / REUTERS / Yara Nardi)

DOES RIDLEY SCOTT REPENT ABOUT BLADE RUNNER 2049?

Nevertheless, Ridley Scott is not the kind of director to get carried away by profits to award him a movie after all, but to be aware that his work was good at all levels. With Blade Runner 2049 (2017) something similar happened, since despite being an adaptation with much more modern effects of a classic, the box office performance was not the best, although today it is considered a necessary film to see as part of his brilliant filmography.

Would you have done something different to make the film more successful? Consider that the script was “excellent” and you can’t “have wins all the time”. His firm response was this: “I have never had a regret in any of the films I have made. Any. I learned from the beginning to be my only critic. The only thing you really should have a say in is what you just did. Make sure you’re happy with it and don’t look back. That’s how I am”.

