Reo saves himself from lethal injection at the last minute: Kim Kardashian was key

Media in the United States announced a few days ago that a prisoner sentenced to the death penalty named Julius Jones (40), received a ‘last minute’ pardon not to die by lethal injection. One of the people who supported the campaign in favor of the man was Kim Kardashian.

According to what CNN explains, Jones was going to be executed last Thursday but, just hours before this took place, the governor of the state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, presented the resolution of pardon.

In recent years, the man had received support from celebrities such as Kardashian herself, Kerry Washington or Viola Davis, who signed a letter addressed to Stitt.

The authority issued a statement and announced that, finally, it decided to grant the commutation of sentence for Jones taking into account the latest reports.

“After consulting it in prayer and reviewing the information that both sides of this case sent me, I have decided to change the sentence of death sentence of Julius Jones to life imprisonment without the possibility of being released on parole ”, exposed.

That decision was celebrated by the socialite herself on social networks: “I am so grateful to all those who raised their voices to help save Julius’s life today. Thanks to the parole board and Governor Stitt. “

The Julius Jones case

Jones was found guilty in 1999 of killing a man named Paul Howell when he was 19 years old. The police case indicates that Howell was pulled from his car at his parents’ home, kidnapped and murdered in cold blood.

The death penalty came in 2001, after a jury ruled at trial.

During all these years, his family and relatives exposed that this process had not been fair, ensuring that the court had only relied on witness testimony and not in scientific tests.

They also detailed that there was “racism” against him, because he is African American.

It should be noted that the State Board of Pardons and Paroles in that state had also recommended commuting Jones’ sentence.