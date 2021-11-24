‘Red Alert’: The Netflix Movie That Added More Tension Between Vin Diesel And The Rock – Movie News

Reconciliation plans could be thwarted after a specific ‘Red Alert’ moment added further tension to the relationship between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

Just as in fiction, in real life there are rivalries that entertain. One of those that has divided the fans is the one between Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, both box office actors of the Hollywood action that monopolizes the billboard every summer. And although there were recent indications of a reconciliation, It seems that the attempts will be thrown overboard with the premiere of Red alert on Netflix.

In the film, which also stars Gal Gadot, the character from ‘The Rock’ asks Nolan Booth, “You know what’s funny?” To which Ryan Reynolds responds: “Did Vin Diesel’s audition for Cats? “, responds and then, turning to Gadot, clarifies: “Exists”.

Although there are dozens of punch lines on Red alert, this could jeopardize early settlement talks because, above all, Cats it was one of the worst reviewed films in the year of its release. Vin Diesel is probably not entirely happy to be associated with such a piece of music.

However, Johnson, whom we also got to see this year at Jungle cruise on Disney Plus, confessed to SiriusXM that the jokes about his rivalry with Diesel are more of an entertainment product than actual hatred. “The jokes never end. These Vin Diesel jokes work very well with audiences, which is always good because it’s all about [la audiencia]. But people think that these jokes come from me and not really “he explained.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson distanced themselves after several problems on the ‘Fast and Furious 8’ recordings.



For his part, in early November, Vin Diesel dedicated a message on Instagram to his former franchise partner: “My little brother Dwayne … the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast and furious 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There isn’t a holiday that goes by where you and them don’t send each other good wishes … but the time has come. ”

We don’t know how this fight will end, or if Dwayne will agree to return to a movie by Fast and furious where I share credits again with Diesel. While fans look forward to this moment, Only the future will tell if for the final installment of the saga these two figures do us the honor of being together in a new action-packed adventure.

What is it Red alert?

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, tells the story of a policeman and two expert thieves. The three are in search of Cleopatra’s Eggs, valuable artifacts that each wants to seize for different reasons.

The film, which ranked among the first places in Netflix’s Top since its first opening weekend, has been the most expensive bet of the streaming giant after having disbursed 160 million to get broadcast rights. You can enjoy it from now on your Netflix account!