Red Alert is the most watched movie in Netflix history

Red alert does not stop giving good news to Netflix. This has been not only the biggest bet of 2021 for the platform, but also in its history, since it is the film with the highest budget so far and its impact has been up to the task. After breaking an important record, the film starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson now stands as the most watched film on the platform.

Until very recently, Extraction -starring Chris Hemsworth– had the award for the most-watched movie of all time with a total of 231 million minutes, but was later dethroned by the dystopian film starring Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, which reached 281 million minutes in the span of one month.

For the new film starring The Rock, reaching the number of 278 million viewed minutes only took 12 days, and that is why it has been crowned as the most watched movie in Netflix history, something that clearly the platform expected to happen since it put all the chips in which this production was the most massive and profitable of this year.

Red alert. Photo: Netflix.

Last week Red alert It was also crowned with another achievement and was the all-time record for views on Netflix on its opening day. On this triumph, Gadot expressed: “This is incredible! What can I say? Guys, you are the best, and that is why we make movies. I am so grateful and excited! Congratulations to Netflix and the entire team of Red alert“.

On the plot of the action and comedy film, Netflix advanced: “When Interpol issues a red alert, the hunt for the world’s most wanted criminals begins. But, if a spectacular robbery brings together a prestigious FBI agent (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot and Reynolds), anything can happen. ”