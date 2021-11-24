Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 23

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Spain. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of Netflix with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

1. Baytown Outlaws

A woman (Longoria) hires the services of three somewhat mindless brothers to rescue her son from her ex-husband (Thornton), whom she considers a bad father.

2. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

3. If I were rich

Santi is a young man in distress who, overnight, becomes rich. Very rich. The problem is, the “best” thing you can do is not tell your friends. And much less your partner, of course.

Four. Jack Reacher: Never go back

Major Susan Turner, leader of Reacher’s former military unit, is falsely accused of treason. Jack Reacher will have to get her out of prison and discover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear their names and save their lives. During the escape, Reacher will discover a secret from his past that could change his life forever. Sequel to “Jack Reacher” (2012).

5. Princess Refill

When they steal a priceless heirloom, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist Fiona’s help to retrieve it … and rekindle the sparks of a Christmas romance.

6. The Croods

The film is set in prehistoric times, where Crug leads his family beyond the comfort of their home after it is destroyed by a major earthquake. While trying to travel through the unknown and terrifying world, they meet a nomad who captivates his clan, especially his older sister, with his modern mind.

7. Jason bourne

Jason Bourne has recovered his memory, but that does not mean that the most lethal agent of the elite corps of the CIA knows everything. Twelve years have passed since Bourne was last operating in the shadows. What has happened since then? You still have many questions to answer. In the midst of a turbulent world, plagued by economic crisis and financial collapse, cyber warfare and in which several secret organizations fight for power, Jason Bourne unexpectedly re-emerges at a time when the world is faces unprecedented instability. From a dark and tortured place, Bourne will resume his search for answers about his past.

8. The last witch hunter

In the middle of the war of the witches against the humans, the witch hunters are ready to stop them. One of these brave hunters is Kaulder (Vin Diesel), who manages to kill the all-powerful Witch Queen, thus decimating her devoted followers. However, before dying, this evil witch manages to curse Kaulder with the gift of immortality. In this way, the hunter will see all his loved ones die, separating from his beloved wife and daughter and remaining alone over the years. Decade after decade, Kaulder will continue to hunt and kill witches, all the while missing his late wife and daughter for a second. One of his greatest enemies is Belial (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), an evil sorcerer whom he tries to stop with the help of the young and good witch Chloe (Rose Leslie).

9. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and find themselves embroiled in hilarious confrontations with all manner of unsuspecting characters.

10. The Wanninkhof-Carabantes case

In 1999, the adolescent Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. His mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected. She did it? A second victim reveals the truth.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Netflix offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises Netflix has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.