Rafa Márquez: I’d rather see Atlas champion than Barcelona

The only thing more important than Barcelona in the spectacular sporting career of Rafael Márquez is the AtlasThat’s why when it comes to choosing which of the two teams he prefers to see champion, he opts for the Rojinegros, where he came from, where he debuted, catapulted himself to Europe and played his last games as a professional.

“It is inexplicable, there is a motto that if I tell you, I don’t know how to explain it to you. It will be stubborn or that we like to suffer for not seeing our team champion, but Atlas attracts you, see the passion and how people go out of their way for these colors you it is part of history. That if I prefer to see Atlas or Barcelona as champion, I prefer Atlas champion, I am an athlete until I die “, explained the Kaiser to TUDN, a company that he just joined as an analyst.

East Opening 2021 seems like a great opportunity to end the Atlas drought, whose last title dates from 1951. They were second in the table, they went directly to the Quarterfinals and will have the advantage in the event of a global tie with Rayados, although Monterrey is one of the clubs that closed the best and with the most powerful payroll.

For these reasons, the president of Grupo Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri, invited the followers of the Foxes to “dream big”, backed by the results demonstrated at the moment by the team trained by Diego Cocca.

“All the great achievements of humanity were dreamed of by someone, that’s why I invite Atlas fans to dream big and believe in their team because that magic between fans, management and players is a triangle that generates great things. We want the phrase ‘A lo Atlas’ to have a winning meaning“said the manager.

Identified by many with the America jersey, the nicknamed Babe Pardo emerged from the Rojinegros and that is why he professes the same love for the Eagles because he defines himself as a “thousand percent Atlas” until death.