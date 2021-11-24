Purple is the most powerful color of the season and you are famous to prove it – New Woman

Colors are powerful And although many times we believe that wearing them takes away from our outfit seriousness, in reality they are a way to highlight our strength and power.

The purple for example, it is one of the colors of this season or at least the famous ones have decreed it with their latest appearances at public events.

This is a color that according to psychology represents wisdom and spirituality. Its strange and mysterious nature perhaps makes it seem connected to the unknown, the supernatural and the divine, something that undoubtedly draws attention to the naked eye.

Anya Taylor-Joy was seen in a vintage outfit consisting of a purple blazer and heels with a leopard hat and gloves at the CFDA awards. She definitely knows that it is a color that suits her very well as it brings out her beauty from head to toe.

Anya Taylor-Joy at Oscar de la Renta to receive the Face of The Year award during the CFDA Fashion Awards 2021. Truly this woman is the face of the year 💜 pic.twitter.com/6fX2z6pdN3 – out of context theinexpert 🔮✨ (@WonderMafe) November 11, 2021

Nicole Kidman She looked spectacular during the 2021 InStyle Awards in a sparkly purple dress.

Designer Armani Privé’s ensemble was definitely perfect for her, evoking classic Hollywood glamor with a sleek hairstyle and understated silver jewelry. She finished the look with a pair of black heels and a practical black blazer, which she carried with her while the photos were being taken.

Wearing this color is exhilarating to look at, fostering creativity while creating a harmonious balance of awareness and peace. It certainly has a lot to do with the actress’s personality.

I couldn’t like more the Armani Privé dress that Nicole Kidman wore to The InStyle Awards. Pure elegance and glamor. 💜✨ Source: Getty Images North America 📸 pic.twitter.com/sMX71aRTUI – Τalisa 🐿 (@TalideTalisa) November 16, 2021

Olivia rodrigo She is the youth singer of the moment not only for her melancholic and catchy melodies but also for her style proposal.

The interpreter of Drivers License She recently dazzled at the annual AMAs in a sheer, sparkly dress with a plunging neckline. The violet hue has been part of her image and it was a success for this outfit as it highlighted the natural beauty of her skin.

The versatility of purple makes it the favorite color of young women and Olivia makes it very clear. It is the color of fantasy and magic. It’s half blue, half red, and our understanding of purple is somewhere between the serenity of blue and the passion of red.

For a few months, Camila Cabello she tested the power of wearing purple during her stint on the Met Gala carpet. The interpreter of Don’t go yet She also took advantage of the “American Fashion” theme to show off a look inspired by Cher. Signature Michael Kors she was in charge of the purple dress with sequins, an opening in the abdomen and feathers that Camila used.

The color definitely brings out your tan and matches the shades of the same shade that you applied makeup with. Of course the hair was also a key piece in the singer’s look because in the style of Cher, she wore an XL parted hair in the middle.