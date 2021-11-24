“Pure injections”: Fans criticize Vin Diesel for a photo showing his muscles

Vin Diesel boasts of excellent physical shape in one of his latest social media posts. The actor’s muscles are the protagonists of the scene, when there are months left to face the development of the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”.

The life of the American actor took a turn after his participation in the successful saga, which turned 20 years old. In the recordings, he also bonded with his co-star, Paul Walker, who died in his tragic car accident in 2013.

Since then, he became the guardian of his daughter, Meadow Walker. A few weeks ago he led her by the arm to the altar in an intimate ceremony held in front of the sea, where the model shone with her wedding dress.

Vin Diesel shows off his muscles

With his torso uncovered, Vin Diesel showed on his Instagram account, where he has more than 76 million followers, his striking toned muscles. The actor is thus preparing to give his all in the filming of a new film and close two decades of history with a flourish.

The snapshot reveals chunky pecs, as well as burly biceps and triceps, melding into the inconspicuous veins in his chest.

“Months away from undertaking the final journey …”, wrote the interpreter of Dominic Toretto as a caption. The message was accompanied by hashtags alluding to the tape “Fast and Furious 10” and the mood of “Dom.”

This is how they criticized the protagonist of “Fast and Furious 10”

The post sparked a debate among fans. Some praised his physical form and others even believed the image to be old and doubted its veracity.

“Pure injections”; “That’s a lie, the image is super altered”; “That photo is old”, “Not that I was pregnant”; and “Needs a Breast Lift,” wrote Vin Diesel critics.

There were also those who praised the figure of the 54-year-old man. “Very handsome”; “He looks very good”; and “Bello, he is my favorite actor and I do not lose hope that I met him before I died,” they said.

The actor’s new physical condition contrasts with images captured a couple of months ago, which puzzled the “Fast and Furious” followers. Then, it was shown with a visible increase in weight and belly.

