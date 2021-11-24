PSG vs. Manchester City (1-2): video, summary and goals of the Champions League match | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Within the framework of the UEFA date 5 Champions League, the Manchester City beat (2-1) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Etihad Stadium in a changing and vibrant duel that allowed Pep Guardiola’s team to secure the leadership of Group A. For their part, Mauricio Pochettino’s men were in second place and despite the defeat they qualified for the eighth.

The initial moments of the duel were even. Both teams sought to take possession of the ball and when they did not have it they bet on high pressure. Although the best actions were for the locals, the offensive trident of the French team was also on the lookout for a chance to face Ederson, whose first important intervention was at 26 minutes, after an individual action by Nuno on the side. left that closed with a weak shot.

For their part, City had theirs in the fifth minute, when Kimpembe headed Rodri off the line and at 17, when Riyad Mahrez managed to carve a hole on the right and with his left foot he drew a shot at the far post that He had a goal goal, but found the forehead of Hakimi, who sent the shot to the corner.

However, the process of the game was broken after 25 minutes. When Neymar, Messi and Mbappé stopped pressing together at the start of the Manchester team, perhaps due to fatigue, and that allowed Guardiola’s team to leave quickly from behind and arrive with spaces in the middle of the court, where they planted the centrals.

From there, the celestial cast put together the best plays, with moving and unpredictable midfielders for their markers and with Sterling and Mahrez as weapons of the lateral imbalance, fundamental in every action. It was thus that at 31 minutes, Joao Cancelo threw a cross from the left that Nuno, in his attempt to clear, left the ball alive in the area and served for İlkay Gündogan to speed up. The German opened his right foot and placed his shot against a stick, with such bad luck for him that it hit the pipe.

Right away, it was Keylor Navas who had to appear to cover a low shot to be placed by Mahrez, who was destined to score. By that time the meeting was already a Manchester City monologue that dominated the ball and the chances.

For its part, PSG, who suffered the last 20 minutes, had the clearest in a high recovery that Neymar transferred to leave Mbappé in the area, but the Frenchman fired his shot over the crossbar.

In addition, when the teams were still accommodating, the Parisian team was able to string together a great collective play with Neymar and Messi on the left, which allowed the Argentine to enter the area with spaces on the left and launch a low pass that was deflected in the road, crossed the entire area and fell to Mbappé. The Frenchman, who was only on the right, received, settled and defined between Ederson’s legs for 1 to 0.

When it seemed that Manchester City was drowning in its game and Guardiola sent Gabriel Jesus to the court for Zinchenko, to add aerial weight, the tie arrived. It was a great collective play by the locals that broke the rhythm when Rodri, standing as a left pointer, crossed the ball to knock Kyle Walker into space. The winger jumped to lower that ball to the center of the area, Jesus could not connect it and Sterling appeared at the far post to push it. Thus, at 63 minutes, the match was 1 to 1.

Pochettino then sent Danilo Pereira and Ángel Di María to the field, for Herrera and Gueye, to give some freshness to his team that had stayed, after the great initial start.

When there were 15 left to go, the second came from City with the same formula. Again a cross passed to the far post, but this time from right to left, found Bernardo Silva free and he, like Walker did before, brought it down for Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian, who had previously screwed up the ball, this time did not forgive and from the right sentenced it 2-1.

With this victory, Manchester City was the leader in their area and PSG in second place, both already qualified for the round of 16 because RB Leipzig beat Bruges 5-0 in Germany. The last day will be played on December 7.

Gabriel Jesus scored the 2-1 of the comeback of City vs. PSG. (Video: Polsat Sport)

Sterling scores City’s draw against PSG. (Video: Canal +)

Mbappé scores 1-0 of PSG vs. Manchester City. (Video: Polsat Sport)

The preview of PSG vs. Manchester City

PSG are second in Group A with eight points, one below leader Manchester City with two games to go. A win would secure the French team’s passage to the next stage, but defeat would end their hopes of finishing first and being seeded for the round of 16 draw.

PSG vs. Manchester City: schedules and channels

COUNTRY HOUR CHANNEL Peru 15:00 ESPN, STAR Plus Colombia 15:00 ESPN, STAR Plus Ecuador 15:00 ESPN, STAR Plus chili five pm ESPN, STAR Plus Argentina five pm ESPN, STAR Plus Uruguay five pm ESPN, STAR Plus Mexico 16:00 HBO Max Spain 21:00 Movistar

On the visit, Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is ready to play his first game in more than six months, after being included in the call-up.

The Spaniard joined PSG in July on a free transfer after ending a 16-year career with Real Madrid, but has been unable to play due to a long calf injury that led him to miss most of the previous season. and of the Eurocopa 2020 with Spain.

However, the 35-year-old has been able to train non-stop for three weeks and was included in coach Mauricio Pochettino’s 23-man squad for the trip to England, where his team hopes to reserve a place in the elimination phase.

Guardiola’s word

In the preview of the match, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, assured that he cannot tell his players what Lionel Messi is going to do, but that he is happy with the level that the Argentine is showing and that it will be nice to face him.

“I can’t tell my players what Leo is going to do, but the same thing happens with Neymar, with Mbappé or with Di María. Each player can be a star in any other team in the world and here you have all four ”, Guardiola said at a press conference.

“With Messi it’s very difficult, because sometimes he has the ball and he doesn’t even know what he’s going to do. Imagine trying to find out yourself. There are players that you can identify if they are going to go left or right. When he has the ball, nobody knows what will happen “he added.

“But I like to see that he continues to play and the level he is at. It will be nice to face him “, He pointed to a Messi who already scored in the first leg and this weekend he scored his first goal in the French League against Nantes.

