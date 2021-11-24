Protect yourself from fraud and scams when shopping online

The sales season is here, for example; the famous Black friday where you can get different offers online this November 25 and 26. Therefore, we give you these tips to make your purchases safely and avoid fraud, malicious links and fake pages.

The company specialized in cybersecurity, Kaspersky, explains that at this time cybercriminals seek to tap into shopper enthusiasm to fish their victims with fraudulent offers, malicious links and fake pages, which is why they share a series of tips for making safe purchases.

Avoid phishing

Kaspersky notes that the phishing, which is the identity theft of brands or businesses, is the most used tactic to steal the data of the victims, both in logins in e-commerce platforms and passwords for online banking or mobile applications.

According to data from internet security specialists, between October 29 and November 18, 2020, 196 phishing attacks were detected per minute in Latin America, an increase of 9% compared to the same period of 2019. During the third quarter of this year, the company’s solutions blocked more than 5.6 million clicks on fraudulent pages.

Phishing is when Cybercriminals register website domains with words like “offers”, “discounts”, and “promotion” to attract attention while keeping your registration details hidden. In addition, they build well-designed, high-quality sites, and even create pages that simulate real store websites, making it difficult for users to distinguish whether it is an official or a fraudulent page before entering their bank details.

Scammers too carry out campaigns that are propagated through email that pretend to come from large banks or payment systems, but are actually fake messages made by cybercriminals.

Emails often request verification of login details to online banking, an alert notice that the account is in danger, or they promise some financial benefit by clicking on the included links.

However, when clicking or logging in through those links, all the data that is entered, such as username, credit card number, and password, they will be leaked to scammers.

Roberto Martínez, senior security analyst at Kaspersky points out that “shopping online is increasingly secure: stores, small businesses and banks have made efforts to increase security levels and mobile applications, but it does not hurt to consumers adopt a proactive attitude regarding the cybersecurity of their information and money”.

Tips for shopping online safely during Black Friday

Do not open attachments or links that share you via email, social networks, WhatsApp or messaging platforms with supposed offers ; It is preferable that you go directly to the store’s site to verify that the promotion is real. Remember, if an offer is too good to be true, it is most likely a scam.

; It is preferable that you go directly to the store’s site to verify that the promotion is real. Remember, if an offer is too good to be true, it is most likely a scam. Buy in official stores, not only on sales dates, but throughout the year. If you have any questions about the reputation of the store, look for opinions of other users in the reviews Or, consult the complaint services in bodies such as Profeco.

Or, consult the complaint services in bodies such as Profeco. Never save your card details in online stores and if possible, use the option offered by some banks to generate a virtual card to make your purchases.

and if possible, use the option offered by some banks to generate a virtual card to make your purchases. Most reputable businesses, banks and trading companies, do not ask for personally identifiable information or your account details via email. If you ever get a mail that asks you for any type of account information, delete it immediately and call the company to confirm that your account is okay.

Kaspersky Total Security the best option for safe browsing and shopping

In addition to following all the recommendations, there is a way to always browse and shop online safely, which is to use Kaspersky Total Security.

Kaspersky Total Security is a security solution that protects you against hackers, viruses and malware. It includes privacy and payment protection tools, as it allows you to carry out transactions from an encrypted browser and protects you from fake sites and emails created by cybercriminals to steal your identity; The service also blocks the websites and social media platforms you visit on your MAC and PC to prevent them from tracking your activities and collecting your private data.

This product includes a VPN with up to 300 MB of daily traffic that also encrypts your data on dangerous public Wi-Fi networks and hides your IP address and the Kaspersky Password Manager Premium solution, which keep your passwords and important documents, always close at hand but protected in a secure vault.

It also includes Kaspersky Safe Kids so that your children are protected in the digital world.