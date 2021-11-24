Price of the dollar today November 24, 2021. Mexico Exchange Rate

When starting operations, andl price of the dollar today Wednesday it is up to 22.08 pesos in banks. While, the interbank exchange rate is located at 21.58 pesos per dollar, recording a loss of 1.91 percent compared to the referential price of the previous session.

Citibanamex sell the dollar at 22.08 pesos, while BBVA Mexico does it at 21.79, Banorte in 21.75 pesos and Bank Aztec in 21.39 units.

The national currency fell, for the fifth time in a row, in view of the advance of the dollar and a rise in Treasury bond yields, after the publication of economic data in the United States. As well as the nomination of a new governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). In the year, the peso has fallen more than 8.5 percent.

This morning, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that, this week, he will propose the Undersecretary of Finance, Victoria Rodríguez, to occupy the position of governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), after he withdrew the proposal of the former Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, for the position.

How is the exchange rate going?

Base Bank published in its report that the peso begins with a depreciation, losing ground for the fifth consecutive session.

This morning, the National currency is the most depreciated currency in the foreign exchange market, due to two main factors:

First. Victoria’s nomination Rodriguez, current Undersecretary of Expenditures, for the Governing Board of Banco de México, after yesterday it was confirmed that López Obrador had withdrawn the nomination of Arturo Herrera.

This announcement came as a surprise to the market and generated uncertainty about the central bank’s monetary policy expectations.

Second. In the United States, initial jobless claims were published, which were at their lowest level since 1969, which supports the speculation of a less flexible monetary stance by the Federal Reserve.

This strengthened the dollar-weighted index which advances 0.36 percent and reaches a new high since July 24, 2020.

ANDn recent sessions, the US currency has been driven by the expectation that the Federal Reserve could be more aggressive in the process of withdrawing its monetary stimulus; concluding the bond purchase program in the first half of 2022 and initiating a cycle of interest rate increases in the second half of the year

Regarding economic indicators for the United States, initial applications for unemployment support were located at 199 thousand, below the market expectation of 260 thousand and marking a new low not seen since 1969.

Regarding economic indicators in Mexico, Inflation in the first half of November exceeded market expectations, reaching an annual rate of 7.05 percent, the highest level in more than 20 years.

With the publication of inflation in the first half of November, the inflation estimate of Grupo Financiero Base for the end of the year shows little change, standing at 7.20 percent.

Due to inflationary pressures, the expectation remains that Banco de México will make another increase to the interest rate of, at least. 25 basis points on December 16.

Real time dollar

The euro It is sold at the window for a maximum of 24.04 pesos and is bought at 24.03 pesos. For its part, the pound sterling It is offered at 28.62 pesos and is purchased at 28.61 pesos.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) registered the previous session an exchange rate of 21.21 pesos per dollar.

With information from Reuters

