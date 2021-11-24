price and official launch in Mexico of the Ford pickup for a more personal use

Ford officially presented its new Maverick 2022, pickup assembled in Hermosillo, Sonora and that, according to Ford, was created to satisfy three segments: a comfortable cabin like that of a sedan, equipment and maneuverability of an SUV and reliability and guaranteed durability of a pickup.





The Maverick 2022 is more of a pickup for personal use due to its versatility in terms of dimensions and comfort with a double cabin inside that also offers storage and transport solutions. It will be available in two versions: XLT and Lariat.

The Maverick 2022 engine is a 2.0L Turbo EcoBoost It delivers 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, with an 8-speed automatic transmission that is done via a rotary knob.

The XLT version has FWD traction (Front Wheel Drive), while the Lariat version with AWD (All Wheel Drive). In terms of suspension, Maverick comes equipped with Twist Beam rear suspension in XLT, and in the Lariat there is an independent SLA (Short-Long Arm) rear suspension that increases the turning capacity for a more agile driving; both versions can load up to 705 kg and tow up 907 kg.

Connected and safe pickup

Ford Maverick 2022 features a touchscreen eight inches compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; from there the modem is controlled FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi to connect up to 10 devices mobile phones to the vehicle’s own internet network.

In the security section it has seven airbags, disc brakes with ABS and EBD, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, lower protection moldings while in preventive technology integrates a post-collision SOS alert system, pre-collision assistance with automatic emergency brake, reverse camera with sensors, cruise control, advanced traction control with roll stability control, as well as an individual tire pressure monitoring system.

Price and availability

Ford Maverick 2022 It is available in Mexico in 10 colors: Metallic Blue, Electric and Steel; Carbon Gray and Stone; Silver, Oxford White, Sunset Black, Nitro Orange and Pepper Red. It is already in all Ford dealers in the country with a starting price of 635,000 pesos for XLT version and 750,000 pesos for the Lariat.