Matheus Manente Meteored Brazil Today 4 min

A potentially dangerous asteroid will approach Earth in December. See the first image NASA took of the object in space. Illustrative image: NASA

We are surrounded by dangers in the Universe. One of the scariest and Deadly are the millions of asteroids that surround the Solar System. Since it is very difficult to map and track them, there is always the risk that, at this moment, an asteroid is traveling towards our planet.

But what are asteroids? These are rocky objects located in space, fragmented remains of other objects, or bodies that, during the appearance of the Solar System, did not grow enough to become planets.

It is estimated that there are at least 150 million asteroids over 100 meters with the potential to wreak havoc on our planet.

Of these known asteroids, it is estimated that 4,700 are potentially dangerous, a classification given to objects that can make risky passages around the Earth, taking into account both their distance and their magnitude.

What is the closest potentially dangerous asteroid to us?

On December 17, 2021, asteroid (163899) 2003 SD220 will come very close to our planet. Observatories and telescopes are already tracking the object through space, and NASA just released its first image, this is shown below:

This image comes from a single exposure of 300 seconds, taken remotely with the robotic unit “Elena”, part of the Virtual Telescope Project (NASA)

At the time the picture was taken, this immense space rock was about 21 million kilometers from Earth, slowly approaching us. Discovered on September 29, 2003, the asteroid has a diameter of 800 meters and the potential to cause a catastrophe if it hits our planet..

At the nearest point of approach, its distance will be only 5.4 million kilometers. This is the equivalent of 14 times the distance from the Moon; It may seem like a lot, but in astronomical terms it is a minimum distance.

Still, for our happiness, the general consensus is that we shouldn’t worry about anything. The asteroid’s path is safe and there is no risk of impacting our planet. Better yet, its proximity will provide good observations and perhaps even help scientists study and understand its characteristics.

The image above was obtained through an initiative called The Virtual Telescope, which features remotely accessible robotic telescopes, whether for research purposes or not. This means that both scientists and curious people can access them and observe things that no one else has observed before.

With so many observing programs and telescopes open, it will be increasingly difficult for an asteroid to glide through the night sky.