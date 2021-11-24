Pig is equally scary and funny; The battle at Changjin Lake is explosive fun

Pig (NC16)

92 minutes, opens November 11 exclusively on The Projector, 4 stars

This story of revenge for a missing pig friend is scary and fun in equal measure.

A hairy and almost mute Nicolas Cage is Rob, a lonely forest dweller who makes his living as a truffle hunter. His talented pig helps him. When the creature is captured in an assault, Rob is forced to leave his cabin and enter the bright lights of Portland, Oregon, to immerse himself in its delicious but dangerous sophisticated culinary scene.

Alex Wolff is Amir, a truffle merchant who is Rob’s only friend. He is a man reluctantly drawn into Rob’s mission.

American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski’s first feature film has been compared to the John Wick franchise (2014 to 2019), but the resemblance extends only to the missing animal as a plot trigger. This is by no means an action movie, although there is a lot going on.



A photo from the movie Pig, starring Alex Wolff. PHOTO: NEON / THE PROJECTOR

Rob, stoic beyond measure and gaping wounds from his beatings like a religious icon, opens up as the story progresses. Information about Amir also appears, especially about his relationship with his father Darius, played by the scowling Adam Arkin. Darius is a truffle dealer who protects his business with the scorched earth intensity of a mob boss.

Rob’s journey takes him through the modern restaurant scene, the pretense that the highlander absorbs with a mixture of disgust and pity.

This movie has a lot to say about strained family relationships and the transformative power of good food, but Rob’s fall from fine dining sets the story of a man who seeks to make his pig stand out from the rest.

The Battle at Changjin Lake (NC16)

176 minutes, opens November 11, 3 stars



A photo from the movie The Battle of Changjin Lake, starring Wu Jing. PHOTO: GOLDEN TOWN

Now the second-highest-grossing film of all time in China, this war epic features three celebrated directors: Tsui Hark, Chen Kaige, and Dante Lam, a nearly three-hour runtime, as well as the most intense battle scenes. and intense and bloody things. You can see that it doesn’t involve Mel Gibson.

It’s no wonder, then, that there are three acts in this story about a crucial showdown in the Korean War.

The first act is a prelude to the war, showing humble People’s Liberation Army commander Wu Qianli (Wu Jing) returning to his village after the Chinese Civil War with a dream of handing over land to his peasant parents. His free time is short-lived as troubles in North Korea grow.

The actors portray historical figures such as Chairman Mao Zedong and revolutionary leader Zhou Enlai, expressing concern about foreign forces acting with impunity on Chinese soil. Impersonators also represent the opposite side, for example General Douglas MacArthur, the American who commands the United Nations forces.

The central part deals with the infiltration of Chinese troops into North Korea, and the final third chapter shows the battle, known in the West as the Battle of Chosin depot.



A photo from the movie The Battle of Changjin Lake, starring Wu Jing. PHOTO: GOLDEN TOWN

This expressly patriotic work highlights China’s military success while ignoring or justifying its grave mistakes. In other words, it is no different from most Hollywood war movies that celebrate American military triumphs.

It refers to troops rushing forward without enough food and warm clothing: the cold, reaching minus 40 degrees C, would prove as deadly to the Chinese side as enemy weapons. It is not shown as an example of poor decision making, but as an act of heroic personal sacrifice.

The patriotic slogans will likely leave many viewers cold, but this Chinese movie can be seen as a crazy piece of battle action. It serves as a welcome antidote to the Hollywood war movies that have demonized the opposite side as senseless hordes that hate freedom.

Addams Family 2 (PG)

93 minutes, opens November 11, no review



Still from the film The Addams Family 2. PHOTO: UIP

In this sequel to the 2019 film, based on characters that originated in cartoons first published in The New Yorker in the 1930s, Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz reprise the characters of Father Gomez. , mother Morticia and daughter Wednesday, respectively. .

The science genius Wednesday engages the family in a conspiracy when his high school genetic splicing project draws the attention of the wrong people.