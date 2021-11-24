Peso loses 2.70% against the dollar in four days; closes at 21.22 units

The Mexican peso depreciated against him American dollar this Tuesday. The local currency lost ground for the fourth consecutive day against a strengthened dollar due to the bets on rate hikes in the United States in 2022.

The exchange rate ended the day at 21.2275 units against an official close of 20.9821 units yesterday, with data from Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This means a loss of 24.54 cents, which is equivalent to 1.17 percent.

In its worst moment of this day, the pair touched a maximum of 21.2978 units (a ceiling not seen since March 9). With four consecutive losses, the local currency accumulates a loss of 55.87 cents or 2.70 percent.

Strengthened dollar

The dollar has strengthened and remains near a 16-month high following the announcement of US President Joe Biden, who nominated Jerome powell to continue for a second period at the helm of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the greenback with a basket made up of six reference currencies, lost -0.06% at the close to 96.49 units. The 96.61 point level, which touched early, was a level not seen since July 14.

The behavior of the markets has been influenced in recent days by the bets of increases in interest rates to combat inflation and by the news about the Covid-19 pandemic and new activity closures in Eruopa.

“It’s been a volatile couple of days for the markets, with the Jerome Powell nomination sending ripples across the asset classes and the prospect of more closings in Europe,” said Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA.

jose.rivera@eleconomista.mx