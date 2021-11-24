Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Tuesday, November 23

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Paramount + we usually go easy and point to the news.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list of his 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

1. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The next film in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise.

Four. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

5. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

6. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

7. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

8. Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo and Raphael return along with April O’Neil (Megan Fox), Vern Fenwick (Will Arnett) and a new masked vigilante, Casey Jones (Stephen Amell), to battle even more evil and powerful villains. Super villain Shredder escapes from prison and joins forces with mad scientist Baxter Stockman (Tyler Perry) and his two henchmen, Bebob (Gary Anthony Williams) and Rocksteady (WWE superstar Stephen Sheamus Farrelly), to carry out a diabolical plan to conquer the world. As the Turtles prepare to face the Shredder and his gang, they will also have to fight a new enemy, even more powerful and also with evil intentions: General Krang.

9. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human and police friend, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who tries to trap Sonic in order to use his immense powers to take over the world.

10. A quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

