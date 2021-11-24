Óscar Casas revolutionizes Instagram a la Rocky Balboa

Oscar Casas has surprised in Instagram with some images in which it appears Rocky Balboa .

has surprised in with some images in which it appears . This youtuber tries Sylvester Stallone’s diet in ‘Rocky III’ for a day, and this is the result

He is not Rocky, but we have recently verified that Óscar Casas is with his muscles to the fullest

“They call me Rocky Balboa 🥊💪🏾😎” (“They call me Rocky Balboa” in Spanish) wrote Óscar Casas to headline his most recent post on Instagram in which he appears in the purest style of the famous boxer. We do not know what the actor is up to, if it is a new projector or if a better one has been simple nod to his fondness for boxing, but in social networks seeing Oscar in this guise has caused a stir.

The Comments reacting to the actor’s boxing roll have not been long in coming and his followers have told him how handsome he is, how good the look suits him, etc. “You are to compete boy”wrote one of his followers. His own sister, Sheila Casas, has also written “KO 🔥🤗” for him.

Although the comments received by Óscar Casas have not only been limited to giving him compliments, because the ingenious minds of several users has found him resemblance to other celebrities that have nothing to do with Rocky. The actress Elena Rivera drew similar to Justin Bieber – “O Justin Bieber 🥊 -” -, they have also commented that it could be from the music group Tokyo Hotel – “I call you Tokyo Hotel Stan account 😂😂😂” or even one of the characters from the cast of the Disney movie Chanel starring Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato, ‘Field Rock’ – “Camp Rock vibezzz” -.

