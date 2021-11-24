Oribe Peralta says goodbye to Chivas and analyzes proposals to continue his career

Oribe said goodbye to the fans and former teammates of Chivas with an emotional message on social networks.

The former forward of Chivas, Oribe Peralta He said goodbye to the Sacred Herd and his hobby after his departure from the institution was announced, in addition to sending a message to his former teammates and revealing that he is analyzing some job proposals.

“I want to take this space to express my deep gratitude to Chivas, for opening the doors of your institution to me and for the trust placed in me over the last two and a half years. For each one of the members of the Guadalajara Sports Club, my respects and my best wishes to continue cultivating success, ”he said for the Rojiblanca institution.

In the same way, the historic Mexican attacker sent a message to his former teammates emphasizing that soccer will soon do them justice with the work done, for which he asked them not to lower their guard, as well as sending a thank you to the fans. Rojiblanca.

“To my teammates, special thanks for giving me the experience of joining forces with 100 percent Mexican talents; thank you for your openness and fraternity. I am sure that football will be responsible for fairly rewarding the constant work and dedication that characterizes them. Keep giving your all, don’t let up! “

“To the fans: unconditional, thank you for your company and support in this, as in all my stages. From the heart, they are worth gold! ”He added. In the end regarding your future, Oribe Peralta revealed that he is analyzing offers and alternatives to continue his career: “Regarding my next steps, at the moment I am evaluating different proposals and alternatives. Soon I will share news with you, “he concluded.

In this second stage with Chivas, Oribe Peralta He only played 37 matches, 33 in Liga MX and four in Copa MX, in which he could only score two goals, in addition to contributing three assists.