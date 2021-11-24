one of the most recommended Samsung Galaxy falls in price

The Korean smartphone arrives with great features and a very attractive discount.

Thanks to this Amazon offer, you can receive one of the most recommended Samsung phones at home. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G collapses to the 349 euros, one of the lowest prices so far. We talk about its global version, which comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Korean terminal is located by 409 euros on the official Samsung website, so you save a good 60 euros. In addition, if you are a member of Amazon Prime you will enjoy fast and totally free shipping.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at the best price

The Samsung smartphone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Samsung’s mastery of screens will not leave you indifferent, we find a vibrant and very fluid panel. It can be the best place to enjoy the best multimedia content.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. As we have said, it arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB. You will not miss power, you will enjoy demanding applications and games with ease.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5 “Full HD + 120 Hz Super AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W

3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

We do not forget their cameras, incorporates a quad sensor with a main chamber of 64 megapixels, a wide angle 12 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel macro sensor and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 4,500 mAh and 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. We are facing a 5G smartphone, you will have the possibility to navigate at full speed. It also has NFC, a technology that will allow you to pay in all types of shops without removing your wallet.

You do not have to pay more than 349 euros to get one of the most interesting mid-range of Samsung. It is tremendously complete and has specifications that we usually find in higher-priced terminals. If you were looking for a new mobile this Black Friday, it may be your purchase.

