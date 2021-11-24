Olive oil: Julia Roberts’ beauty tip to rejuvenate the face

Julia Roberts She is one of the most beautiful celebrities in Hollywood and is not known for nothing as the “Pretty Woman”. In an interview for an international medium, Julia Roberts revealed her favorite beauty trick and in which it uses a cooking ingredient: the olive oil.

So if you want to have skin as shiny as Julia Roberts, here we will tell you how the actress uses olive oil in her beauty routine. Remember that, although it is a natural ingredient and has benefits for your skin, it is important that you consult a dermatologist beforehand.

Related news

What are the benefits of olive oil on the skin?

The olive oil It is one of the most used natural ingredients in beauty products, as it offers multiple benefits for the skin, as it contains vitamins A, D, E and K. These nutrients make olive oil have Benefits What:

Nourish and hydrate the skin

Eliminate fine lines and wrinkles

Repair skin tissues

Lighten stains

Photo: Archive

Julia Roberts’ Olive Oil Beauty Hack

A few years ago, Julia Roberts shared in an international medium her favorite beauty trick, which features olive oil.

The medium ensures that Julia Roberts applies a few drops of olive oil in your hands and add a little water to create an emulsion. Finally, the actress performs a Facial massage And, although it does not clarify if you rinse the oil last, it is recommended to remove any oil with plenty of water to avoid clogging the pores.

Photo: Archive

As you will see, the Julia Roberts beauty tip It is extremely easy and inexpensive, so you can easily apply it in your beauty routine, because you surely have olive oil in your house. Did you know that olive oil had so many benefits for your skin?