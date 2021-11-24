Officially billionaire! Rihanna, the richest singer in the world

Rihanna is officially a billionaire!

Magazine Forbes has stated Rihanna as the richest female music artist in the world and the second richest woman in the entertainment industry, only short of Oprah Winfrey herself.

According to the magazine specialized in the world of business and finance, Rihanna’s fortune is valued at no more and no less than $ 1.7 billion.

Rihanna’s fortune doesn’t come from her earnings in music

As surprising as it may seem, Rihanna’s immense fortune does not come directly from her earnings in the music world – although these do represent a small part of it – otherwise, of his great empire of beauty and fashion.

In 2017, The Barbados-born artist launched her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, of which she owns 50% of the profits, alongside French luxury conglomerate LVMH. Fenty Beauty has earned Rihanna $ 1.4 billion to date.

Fenty Beauty’s earnings outperform other major celebrity-founded brands, like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty, and Jessica Alba’s Honest Co.

According to Forbes, during its first calendar year, Fenty Beauty brought in more than $ 550 million in annual revenue, so in 2018 the 33-year-old artist decided to expand the business and launch Savage x Fenty, a lingerie brand with a 30% stake. During its first year, Savage x Fenty raised 115 million dollars.

Having said that, Fenty Beauty is the company with the highest earnings for the artist, followed by Savage x Fenty, while your earnings between Record sales, royalties and merchandise represent only a small part of his empire.