Oaxaca doctors detain Juan Ferrer and 350 Insabi workers

Blanca Valadez

Mexico City / 23.11.2021 19:27:05





The director of the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, along with 350 other workers are held hostage in the Guadalupe Inn building by a hundred Oaxaca doctors who denounce having been fired without any justification.

Bertha Alicia Galindo, Director of Social Communication at Insabi, informed MILLENNIUM that from 1:00 p.m. the Oaxacan doctors arrived demanding to establish a dialogue table with the plenary session of all the authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), and refused to be served by Ferrer.

“At around one in the afternoon, medical personnel from the state of Oaxaca arrived; They demanded that all the authorities of the Ministry of Health, IMSS, IMSS Bienestar, ISSSTE be present. (…) It is a group of people that was issued by the government of (Alexander) Murat. They spent the money on other things and said that there was no longer a budget for them, despite the fact that Insabi has given the money to the State. They said they would stay here until everyone else arrived. They did not want to speak to the Insabi authorities ”.

At the moment, he noted, the police The local government is taking care of and protecting the federal building, but the intervention of the National Guard.

“The problem is that all the workers are inside. They couldn’t even go out to eat or anything, right now they are there, they are held hostage. In Insabi there are 450, but right now there will be 350 in the building because some are in Acapulco. There is the director Juan Ferrer, the coordinators, cleaning people, deputy directors, department and liaison, legal officers from all areas, doctors, “he said.

“Sure there are people who have diabetes and did not eat, we have elderly people. They are desperate wanting to get out. I stayed outside because I went for my child. I left and, when I returned, I could no longer enter ”, he asserted.

For the moment, he said, there is the police, who, for the moment, “Can not intervene for being a federal building. They have order nothing more to take care of. So, it is not ruled out that the National Guard arrives, they would be the ones who could evict ”.

