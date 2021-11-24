Norm MacDonald, writer and comedian of ‘Saturday Night Live’ dies

The world of American comedy is in mourning. One of its most important comedians and actors has just passed away: Norm MacDonald. Whoever was part of the cast of the television program Saturday night Live He died at 61 years of age after a long fight against the disease. The Canadian had been trying to overcome cancer for nine years, which finally ended his life.

Many viewers will remember MacDonald for his impersonations of Burt Reynolds or Quentin Tarantino, but also for starring in films such as The Larry Flynt scandal or your own television format. The news of his death has shocked many colleagues such as Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler or Steve Martin.

Before being known for his work in television and film, this Canadian from Quebec worked as a comedian performing live in clubs in Ottawa and later the rest of Canada. Between 1993 and 1998, MacDonald became known on the small screen for his impersonations of David Letterman, Larry King, Burt Reynolds and Quentin Tarantino, among others, and for the ‘Weekend Update’ section on the show Saturday night Live from NBC. After his time as an actor and scriptwriter for this television format, he also participated as a scriptwriter for the series Roseanne.

In the late 90s he created and starred in the comedy The Norm Show, which aired on ABC, in which he played a former NHL player kicked out of the league for tax evasion and gambling. Regarding his participation on the big screen, MacDonald stood out for his roles in films such as The Larry Flynt scandal and Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.

The death of Norm MacDonald, due to cancer, has been a hard blow for his colleagues, who mourn his death and have wanted to say goodbye to him through affectionate messages on social networks. “It can’t be, damn it. Oh my gosh what’s going on. Goodbye Norm. You were never less than 100% funny, ”writes Patton Oswalt. For his part, Jim Carrey says: “My dear friend Norm Macdonald has passed away after a tough 10-year battle. It was one of our most precious gems. An honest and brave comedian. I want him”.

Conan O’Brien is also completely devastated: “I am absolutely devastated after reading about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever seen and he was relentless and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh so much again. I am very sad for all of us today ”. Or Steve Martin, who has sent a message of affection: “We loved Norm Macdonald. It was one of a kind ”. In addition to Adam Sandler who claimed that MacDonal was “the most intrepid and fun original guy we met. An amazing dad. A great friend. A legend. I love you friend”.

