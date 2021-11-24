Nintendo calls Activision Blizzard reporting ‘disturbing’

In recent days, Jim Ryan from PlayStation and Phil Spencer from Xbox have shown their concern – through internal communications – about the latest information about cases of sexual harassment and abuse at Activision Blizzard that affect Bobby Kotick, current CEO of the company. Yesterday we told you that Kotick will already be evaluating his progress if the situation is not corrected soon. Now Nintendo has also ruled on the case in the same way as the other console manufacturers: with an email sent to the employees of their studios.

As revealed by Fanbyte Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of America, communicated to all the personnel of the American division and its studios -including Retro Studios or the recently acquired Next-Level Games- that “like you I have been following the latest information from Activision Blizzard and the news about sexual harassment and toxicity in the company I find these stories distressing and disturbing. They go against my values, as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values ​​and policies.“.

The text also ensures that Nintendo is committed to an inclusive workspace that welcomes everyone, a standard that it hopes for the rest of the industry and its partners. Although it does not provide details, the email claims that Nintendo has been in contact with Activision, “has taken actions and is evaluating others “. In response to the Fanbyte’s questions about these decisions, a spokesperson did not want to go further but confirms that the email is real.

There is mention of ESA, the organization of which both Nintendo and Activision Blizzard are members. Bowser says Nintendo has worked with ESA to “strengthen its stance against workplace abuse and harassment” and that ESA must hold its members to the highest standard. “Every company in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated equally., and we all know the consequences of not doing it. “

Activision Blizzard employees ask for your resignation

In the last few weeks nearly 2,000 Activision Blizzard employees have called for Bobby Kotick to resign as responsible for covering up the numerous cases that led to a lawsuit and investigation. A recent article in The Wall Street Journal also implicates Kotick in a situation of harassment and death threats to an assistant. Therefore, it does not seem that the situation of the company – which is already seeing it lose value in the stock market – will change until Kotick announces his departure from the company.