‘Nine perfect strangers’, new series by Nicole Kidman

06.17.2021 10:04 a.m.

Summer is not only beach and heat, it is also the time of the premiere of some films and series of the season. This is the case of the new job starring the Australian actress Nicole Kidman. Nine perfect strangers that, as one can imagine, it is a full-blown suspense drama that will keep the viewer in suspense until the end. A Serie which takes place in a very exclusive center dedicated to health and well-being. The idyllic place where a group of nine people go for 10 days to recover from their stressed lives.

In the case of the actress, her role is not that of one of these users of this healing center, but that of its director, Tranquillum House. She is Masha, a woman who will be in charge of monitoring her patients to ensure that they, at the end of therapy, relax both their bodies and their stressed minds. But, what they don’t know is that this mysterious A woman suffered an apparently irreversible cardiac arrest in one of her healing sessions. That, together with a series of somewhat strange events, will give life to this new series of the summer.

The history

The script of Nine perfect strangers is based on a best-seller from an Australian writer, Liane Moriarty. The most normal thing is that this name does not sound at all, but perhaps some of you will be surprised to know that it is the same author of the book on which the hit series was based Big Little Lies. Precisely Nicole Kidman herself also starred in this production that won 4 Golden Globes and 8 Emmy Awards and where she shared scenes with other interpreters of the stature of Reese witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern or Meryl streep.

It was not surprising that this series, which was recorded last year in the middle of the pandemic, was produced by those responsible for Big Little Lies and The Undoing. The latter is also a mini series where Nicole Kidman appears in the role of Grace fraser, a successful psychologist who lives a seemingly perfect life with her husband (a character played by Hugh grant) and his son. So, we will still have to wait to see how this 8-part production unfolds.

Nicole Kidman in an image from one of her series with Hugh Grant / HBO

The cast

In addition to her work as a lead actress, Nicole Kidman is also producer executive of this project for which she has surrounded herself with a whole cast of well-known actors and actresses. This is the case with Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Melissa mccarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, and Manny Jacinto. Among the characters is Frances, a romance novel writer who is in full creative block; Lars, a lawyer specialized in complicated divorces, or Jessica, a woman whose life is complicated after winning millions in the lottery.

They play the characters who could already be seen in the last gala of the Oscar awards in a preview of the series. And it is that in one of the advertising breaks of the largest international film event, and taking advantage of the media pull with million viewers, the production company (Hulu) issued a small trailer for the series. Precisely, the Australian actress also shared those first sequences in a publication on her social networks.

Nicole Kidman

There are few people who do not know this actress who despite being born on the island of Hawaii, considers herself Australian. A woman who has a long professional career behind her and with whom she has won such important awards as an Oscar Award, four Golden Globes, two Emmy and a Bafta. In addition, between 2006 and 2009 she was the highest paid actress in the celluloid. How did it get here? He was barely 16 when he made his big screen debut with Bush Christmas. After this title, participated in numerous Australian films and series in the 80s.

It was already in the early 90s when he made the leap to Hollywood and began doing more well-known jobs. In one of them she met the one who was her first husband, also an actor Tom cruise. He was starting a career where he had such outstanding jobs as Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge, The Others (by Alejandro Amenábar), The hours (for which he took home the Oscar), Birth or Lion among many. A career that is now focused on small screen with jobs like Perfect nines which can be seen in the month of August.