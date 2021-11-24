Nicole Kidman lived five months as one of her characters

It seems that Nicole Kidman was excited by the lead she did for the series Nine Perfect Strangers, which opens next Friday, August 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The actress said she remained in character off set for five months after filming ended.

According to statements collected by the British newspaper The Independent, Kidman continued to live in his real life involved in his role and that only responded to the name of Masha. “It was insane,” he joked.

“I was just responding like Masha,” he said on a panel from the Television Critics Association. “I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time, so I remember reaching out to people and putting my hand on their hearts. I would hold their hand and they would speak to me using my name, Nicole, but I was completely ignoring them. “



Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which premieres Friday, August 20. Photo Amazon Prime Video

The actress added, “The only way I could really relate to people was that way because I felt like I would have been doing a performance otherwise and I didn’t want to feel that way.”

How is “Nine Perfect Strangers”

The official synopsis of Nine Perfect Strangers (in Spanish it would be Nine perfect strangers) states: “Nine Australians, at different times in their lives, attend an expensive ten-day ‘total mind and body transformation retreat’ at a place called Tranquillum House, led by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha.”

A) Yes, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place in that exclusive health and wellness resort where clients come from the city in search of a better quality of life. The director of the establishment, Masha (Kidman’s character) must see that, during their stay, these people receive a treatment that is beneficial to them.



Masha (Kidman) must see to it that nine people receive beneficial treatment during their stay. Amazon Photo

The series is based on a book by Liane Moriarty, the same author of Big Little Lies. In addition to Kidman -also producer-, other cast members are Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

Evans will play Lars, one of the clients looking to improve their health. But Tranquillum House is not all it seems, and that is what Frances Welty (McCarthy), a writer who was once synonymous with success with her romance novels, will discover. She is very intrigued by the lives of her fellow residents, who certainly do not seem to need reconstitutive treatment.

The person who intrigues her the most, according to the book’s synopsis, is the owner and director of Tranquillum House, Masha. Can she have the answers that Frances herself didn’t know she was looking for? Should you put your doubts aside and let yourself be carried away by all that the place has to offer? Or should he run away while he can? Shortly after arriving, all the other guests will be wondering the same thing.



Nicole Kidman is the owner and director of Tranquillum House, in “Nine Perfect Strangers”. Photo Amazon Prime Video

The series is written by David Kelley (he also worked on Big Little Lies), John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. And the production is provided by Made Up Stories and Blossom Films, producers of Bruna Papandrea and Nicole Kidman, respectively, who also produced Big Little Lies.

The third of “Big Little Lies”

In full launch of Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman confirmed that a third season of Big Little Lies, in which she plays Celeste Wright.



Meryl Streep joined “Big Little Lies” in season two. Photo Clarín Archive

Speaking to the popular podcast Jam nation, which is heard on iHeart Radio, the actress confirmed that the author, Liane Moriarty, is working on a new book that will serve as the basis for the third season of the hit HBO series.

“A story is being invented. Our group of women wants to do it. The core of the ideas just needs to solidify, but there will be a third season,” he said.

POS