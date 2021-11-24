Nick Jonas and his best exercise for strong and marked arms

Nick Jonas He needs to be in good shape to be able to endure tours and concerts, and he has had diabetes since he was a child, so fitness is a particularly important issue for him and something he is constantly working on.

Like many other fitness fanatics, Nick Jonas he also has his favorite moves and workouts (David beckham has an ideal exercise for the abdomen, The Rock has a good leg finisher and actors from Marvel they have routines that are very effective), and there is an arm movement that never skips.

Definitely not the man with bigger muscles of the world, but you don’t want to be either, rather you’ve found the perfect spot where you look muscular, marked, and toned at the same time, which is exactly what most people go for when they hit the gym, and their routine includes something for every part of the body.

Many men focus on arms and, if that’s what you’re looking for, then Jonas has the exercise that brings many benefits and that has been shown to be one of the most effective, it is the dumbbell bicep curl (And you should already know that adding dumbbells helps build muscle and burn a lot more fat.)

How is the bicep curl done?

Jonas demonstrated how the bicep curl in a video on his Instagram account, and experts say that it is essential in any arm routine because it allows you to have a good pump even without using very heavy weights. You can use it with low weight and high repetitions, even fatigue or with heavier loads and short sets, all this helps to develop the biceps.