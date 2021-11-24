NFL announces changes to its schedule for Weeks 13 and 15

The league has defined the Saturday double card that will be played in the afternoon and evening on December 18

The NFL has filled in the blanks for his previously scheduled Saturday double shift of the Week 15, moving the matches between Las vegas raiders and Cleveland browns, and New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, since Sunday.

Las Vegas will face Cleveland at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 18, followed by a visit from New england to Indianapolis at 8:20 pm Both games will be broadcast on NFL Network.

The Raiders at the Browns of Week 15 is one of two games – along with the Patriots at the Colts – to be played on Saturday. Getty Images

The league also made a change to the Week 13, taking the visit of the San Francisco 49ers to the Seattle Seahawks of space at night on Sunday, in favor of the confrontation between the Denver Broncos and Kansas city chiefs. The San Francisco on Seattle will now be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on December 5, and will be televised on CBS, while the engagement of Denver on Kansas city will be played at 8:20 pm, and will be broadcast on NBC.



The other three Week 15 matches that could potentially be moved will continue as part of the Sunday, December 19 card. They are the visit of the New York Jets to Miami dolphins, Washington Football Team to Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina panthers on Buffalo bills. All three matches will be played at 1 pm ET.

The creators of the calendar of the NFL they frequently place games on Saturdays beginning in mid-December, when the regular college football season has concluded. On Christmas Day, also a Saturday, the NFL has prepared another double billboard, made up of a Browns on Green bay packers, and a Colts on Arizona cardinals.

Information from AP was used in the writing of this note.