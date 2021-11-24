New Games With Gold announced for December 2021

Arjun Sethi
After being unofficially leaked this morning by the videogameschronicle medium, they have now been December 2021 Games With Gold officially announced by Microsoft itself.

Confirming the titles that had been leaked this morning, those users who have Xbox Live Gold – included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription – you can access the following titles between December 2021 and, in the case of one of them, January 2022:

  • The Escapists 2 (available from December 1 to December 31) – Pvp. € 19.99
  • Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition (available from December 16 to January 15, 2022) – Pvp. € 24.99
  • Orcs Must Die! (available from December 1 to 15) – Pvp. € 14.99
  • Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (available from December 16 to December 31) – Pvp. € 9.99

They launch a series of mods for GTA Trilogy Remastered that greatly improve its graphic quality

The Escapists 2 (available December 1-31)

The Ultimate Open World Prison Game! Risk it all to escape the world’s most dangerous prisons. Explore the largest prisons, where you will find a great diversity of plants, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. Follow the prison rules: go to roll call, work, and follow strict routines; All while devising a secret plan to achieve freedom! “

Tropico 5 (available from December 16 to January 15, 2022)

Return to the remote island nation of Tropico in the new installment of the famous and acclaimed “dictatorship simulation” saga. Expand your dynasty’s reign from the colonial period to beyond the 21st century and face new challenges, including advanced trading mechanisms, scientific and technological research, and exploration.

Orcs Must Die! (available from December 1 to 15)

Slash, burn, skewer, and throw: No matter how, orcs must die in this fantasy action-strategy game from Robot Entertainment. As a powerful War Wizard with dozens of deadly weapons, spells, and traps, defend twenty-four strongholds of a savage horde of beastly foes, including ogres, infernal bats and, of course, a whole band of hideous orcs. Combat on multiple levels of difficulty, including a brutal Nightmare mode. Will you rake orcs in lava pits, smash them with a rooftop trap, or freeze them and smash them with a knife? No matter what weapons and traps you choose, you are sure to enjoy a good orc kill!

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (available December 16-31)

In Insanely Twisted, a 2D action-adventure game, you will explore amazing environments and face strange creatures on your journey to the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet. Solve complex puzzles and upgrade your ship with alien technology to fight and save your home planet.

