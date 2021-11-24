Natalie Portman leaves HOLLYWOOD for FOOTBALL! This is how he looks with his team’s jersey: PHOTOS

Natalie Portman has participated in franchises as successful as Star Wars. Has been Oscar winner for her role in The Black Swan. But, within all the successes of her career, she had an important desire to fulfill and, as of 2022, she will see it crystallized.

Everything seems to indicate that the life of Natalie Portman inside Hollywood the days may be numbered. Or at least she will dedicate a little less time to her work as an actress to undertake in the world of sport, specifically, in soccer, one of the best developed disciplines among the tastes of women in USA.

This has been confirmed, after Natalie Portman will be the founder and main owner of the team Angel City, same that will play in the National Soccer League (NWSL) from season 2022.

Other Hollywood stars accompany her

But, Natalie will not be alone in this adventure. For this project, Natalie has found the same emotion that she overflows with soccer in other famous and powerful women of hollywood, as well as women who have been professional soccer players, true stars of the United States.

While they find the headquarters to play their matches at home, Angel City and Natalie Portman have the support of the famous: Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba and Jessica Chastain, all film and series actresses who have had resounding success in Hollywood.

They will be joined by some elite athletes such as Serena Williams or Mia Hamm, the latter, one of the greatest historical figures of the United States women’s soccer. All together they will be partners for this sports project.

Abby Wambach and Lauren Cheney Holiday, as well as entrepreneurs from Netflix and other companies in the entertainment and technology sector, also joined this group of entrepreneurs.

This is how they celebrated their new jersey

And how could it be otherwise, both Natalie Portman as Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner and the rest of the investors of Angel City, received the jersey of the club that, initially, is intended to be seated in Los Angeles California.

Before this, Natalie Portman herself explained what she wants with this new club.

“We wanted to make sure we added incredible partners from the world of soccer, leaders in sports, technology, business and entertainment because that is what our city is really about,” Portman told the local press.

Along the same lines, the Oscar winner explained that they do this to satisfy the fans they have in this city.

”It seemed ideal to bring (women’s) soccer to Los Angeles because we have passionate fans here, such robust youth soccer. It would be an incredible cultural shift if we can bring more attention, light and celebration to these incredible athletes, ”said Portman.

