Movies to watch before nominations

The nominations for the Oscar 2022 Awards will be in February, but before that, the main films that bet to nominate a golden statuette will begin to reach theaters and streaming platforms. Here is a list of the tapes to pay attention to before the announcement.

Duna (in theaters and on HBO Max from November 26)

The adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, which was the inspiration for stories like Star Wars and Game of Thrones, is among the highest grossing films of the year. It will undoubtedly occupy the place that the Oscars usually reserve informally for a blockbuster within the nominations. Best Film and technical categories such as special effects appear as its main possibilities. It is in theaters, but this November 26 also comes to HBO Max (although it is recommended to see it on the largest screen possible).

The French Chronicle (in theaters)

Choral films with irreverent but charming humor are part of director Wes Anderson’s trademark. His most recent film, already in Chilean cinemas, tells the story of the last issue of an American magazine published in France during the 20th century, and has been described as a love letter to journalism and to the famous publication The New Yorker. It’s not Anderson’s best-criticized film, but the director is an Oscar favorite and could receive love in the nominations. Its massive cast, which features Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Kate Winslet, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and more, could also attract voters in the Best Supporting Actor or Actress category.

The Power of the Dog (on Netflix from December 1)

A favorite to appear in various categories. Benedict Cumbertach (Sherlock, Doctor Strange) plays a heartless American rancher at the beginning of the 20th century, who psychologically tortures his brother’s wife (Kirsten Dunst) (Jesse Plemmons), and her son (Kodi Smith-McPhee). But the toughness of the protagonist / antihero hides greater complexity than the apparent one. Directed by New Zealander Jane Campion (The Piano), in its first film in 12 years, the film has already received high praise at festivals, winning the Silver Lion in Venice. It will be Netflix’s big bet this season, surely appearing among the nominees for Best Picture, Best Direction (Campion), Best Actor (Cumbertbatch) and Best Supporting Actress (Dunst).

King Richard (in theaters December 2)

Will Smith plays the endearing but demanding father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams in this biographical film that, according to some of the specialized press in the United States, puts him at the top of the stakes to win the Oscar for Best Actor. A familiar film, but one that addresses complex issues such as the intersection between race and sport, which seems to contain all the elements for the Academy to take into consideration. Surely it also appears nominated for Best Picture.

Amor sin Barreras (in theaters from December 9)

The original film adaptation of this musical in 1961 became one of the greatest phenomena in the history of cinema. His songs became part of pop culture, was a hit at the box office and won ten Oscars. Five decades later, Hollywood dared to make a remake, which will undoubtedly face the pressure of approaching its classic predecessor. But the movie has a secret weapon: It’s directed by Steven Spielberg, the highest-grossing director of all time and the Academy’s perennial favorite. Let’s add that the story, a free adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, is still valid. The impossible love between two young men belonging to rival gangs, one North American and the other Puerto Rican, serves as the starting point to explore the limitations of the American Dream. All very Oscar.

The Macbeth Tragedy (on Apple TV + from January 14)

William Skakespeare’s Macbeth has a myriad of film and television adaptations. Some of them are classics, like that of Orson Welles or that of Akira Kurosawa. What justifies the return of the Scottish king to the screen? A name: Joel Coen. For the first time, the oldest of the legendary Coen brothers (Fargo, No Place for the Weak) conducts and writes solo, and the result was applauded as he passed through festivals. Denzel Washington plays the lead and Frances McDormand plays Lady Macbeth. All are expected to be nominated in their respective areas. The film will premiere on Apple TV +, still unclear if it will go through theaters.

Spencer (in theaters January 20)

One of the films that generates the most expectations on this side of the world. The second film in English by Chilean director Pablo Larraín (No, El Club, Jackie) focuses on a pop and political icon, such as Princess Diana of Wales, in a story that focuses on a Christmas with the Royal Family, where the tragic figure decides to separate from Prince Carlos. Kristen Stewart plays the leading lady in a role that has been praised, and is sure to earn her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. How much the Academy will connect in other categories with Larraín’s style remains to be seen.

Licorice Pizza (in theaters from January 27)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film (Magnolia, Bloody Oil) will be released just days before the February 8 nominations. The film, which has received a warm reception from critics, will have the opportunity to break a slump: Anderson has never won an Oscar, despite being nominated eight times in three different capacities (as director, screenwriter and producer. ). The story follows the platonic love affair between a teenager (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman) and a twentysomething (Alana Haim), in 1970s California amid the modern Hollywood boom. You are sure to receive multiple nominations.