Movies to Cry: 25 of the Most Emotional Plots of All Time

After nearly two years of panic over the pandemic, it’s only natural that you cry a little more than you used to before the words quarantine and social distancing had special meaning to you. And if you don’t like to get sentimental, even in front of the best movies to cryCan I highlight the virtues of this practice for a second? It is scientifically proven that shed tears emotional releases oxytocin and endorphins. (This is why sometimes you feel refreshed or calmer after a good cry.)

Below you will find a list of our movies to cry favorites, whose plots ensure a cathartic cry.

‘Fragments of a woman’ (2021)

This film follows the story of a young married woman (Vanessa Kirby) as she struggles with the devastating death of her baby during childbirth. Not for the faint of heart, though, Vanessa Kirby’s restrained but heartbreaking performance adds a new point to the cultural conversation about miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

‘Little Women’ (2019)

There are plenty of reasons to smile in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel directed by Greta Gerwig (especially the costumes). However, without revealing too many spoilers, there is also a distress and pain metric to grapple with. (I am, once again, thinking about Jo’s speech on loneliness.)

‘Rent: extreme lives’ (2005)

Yes, it is well-trodden ground for musical theater fans, but the script for this film adaptation of the 1996 Broadway show is absolutely heartbreaking, with melodies such as One Song Glory, Without you and I’ll Cover You that absolutely fire the tear ducts. We will always love you, Angel!

‘Manchester by the sea’ (2016)

This film by Kenneth Lonergan, which revolves around a depressed man who cares for his nephew after his brother’s death, is practically a monument to depression. The bleak landscape of the East Coast only heightens the aura of despair of ‘Manchester by the sea’, leaving you a portrait of a family that will make you call your mother and cry.

‘Black fish’ (2013)

East documentary film directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite is not the most traditional of tear gas, but the story of Tilikum, an orca that has claimed the lives of three people during its captivity in various water amusement parks, is definitely hard to watch (and will make you think twice about that trip to SeaWorld).

‘A love to remember’ (2002)

Is a romantic comedy of the first years of history? Of course. A little corny? Of course. Still, we dare you not to sob like a baby as Jamie (Mandy Moore) and Landon (Shane West) fall in love despite everything and with Jamie’s tragic illness as a backdrop.

‘Intensely’ (2015)

This is the peculiar film which can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike, but if you happen to be of legal driving age, you might come across a water well and feel a bit embarrassed about it. Do not do it. Pixar is exceptional at creating cartoons that get to the heart of the human experience, and ‘Intensely’ is no exception.

‘Ingrid changes course’ (2017)

Ok this film is presented more like a social media game than a sentimental movie, and it’s easy to see its quick tours of Los Angeles of Los Angeles culture. influencers and think of it as a comedy. However, deep down, Matt Spicer’s film is about the devastating loneliness that drives a young woman to create a false identity around a friend in love, and without anticipating anything … let’s just say that the ending is quite painful to watch.

‘Diary of a passion’ (2004)

I mean, can we talk about sad movies let alone ‘Diary of a passion’? This romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, which follows a couple from fledgling youth to old age, is emotionally powerful enough that tears come to your eyes every time you hear the phrase ‘it’s not over yet’.

‘Bambi’ (1942)

Nobody gets tears to flow freely like Walt disney, the mastermind behind this animated classic about a baby deer who is tragically separated from his mother. Yes, he makes friends in the woods, but that scene with the hunter has traumatized generations of children.

‘Under the Same Star’ (2014)

This movie about a teenage girl with cancer who falls in love with a boy in her support group is guaranteed to destroy you every time you watch it. Screw you, John green!

‘Titanic’ (1997)

Our hearts will continue, as will our love for this ocean-set classic, which follows Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in roles that define their career as a pair of crossed lovers who – alert of spoiler– meet an epically tragic ending.

‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009)

Okay, all Harry Potter movies contain some element of sobbing, however, this is distinguished because it is the one in which, well, a certain beloved character dies. Are we supposed to watch that scene without crying?

‘The Bridges of Madison’ (1995)

Nobody makes a tear drop like Meryl streep, who plays a housewife engaged in a brief and tumultuous affair with traveling photographer Clint Eastwood, in this romantic drama.

‘My first kiss’ (1991)

Long before she starred in scenes like Amy Brookheimer in Veep, Anna chlumsky she was a girl with pretty cheeks who dated her best friend, Macaulay Culkin, before his character was snatched from the world in a freak accident that will leave you with a slight fear of the outdoors for the rest of your life.

‘Eternal radiance of a mind without memories’ (2004)

The anguish of oblivion is explored metaphorically in this film directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kaufman about an estranged couple who choose to erase each other from their memories (but at what cost?).

‘The color purple’ (1985)

This period drama about coming of age stars Whoopi Goldberg, who delivers the most emotional performance of her life as Celie, a survivor of abuse.

‘The strength of affection’ (1983)

What about the 80s movies and the emotional plots? This dramatic comedy by James L. Brooks about a young woman diagnosed with cancer is almost impossible to see without crying.

‘Marriage Story’ (2019)

In particular, children of divorced parents can have a hard time watching this Oscar nominated film about a separated couple fighting for custody of their young son.

‘Sophie’s Decision’ (1982)

On this tape, Meryl streep She returns to play a young Polish woman who is forced to make a morally impossible decision in Auschwitz and to live with the consequences for the rest of her life.

‘Atonement, desire and sin’ (2007)

She may be famous for that green dress sex scene, but this movie – which focuses on the doomed love affair between a wealthy young woman and her housekeeper’s son, separated by circumstances beyond her control – is also heartbreaking.

‘What do we do with Maisie?’ (2012)

Based on the 1897 novel by Henry James, this modern adaptation expertly captures the quiet anguish of an abandoned young woman whose parents are too busy fighting to put her needs first.

‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Everyone’s favorite actor Tom Hanks, instantly brings you to tears in his role as this film’s lovable hero, who fights his way through a series of wacky situations to end up losing the love of his life.

‘Hotel Rwanda’ (2004)

This movie about the conflict between the Hutus and Tutsis in Rwanda in the mid-1990s guarantees you a total sob (when you’re not marveling at Don Cheadle’s acting skills, of course).

‘Forever Lilya’ (2002)

A young woman from the former Soviet Union is constantly abandoned and finally forced to have sex in order to survive in this painful film that ends ambiguously with a pair of parallel endings.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com