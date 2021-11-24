Most Important Reasons to Say “No” to Savings Bundles

If on more than one occasion a family member or friend has invited you to participate in a batch, which can be considered a savings method, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) advises you to think about it carefully. before.

That is why he unveiled 7 reasons why people should not participate in the famous batches, one of them is that it is an informal method of revolving savings and credit, which could put your money at risk, so take note.

7 reasons not to participate in batches

1. The first reason given by Condusef is that at the end of the day your money ends up being devalued since if the prices of some products are increased throughout the duration of the batch, your money will suffer a depreciation.

2. Another of the reasons that the Condusef exposes is that it could happen that one day you simply do not receive more news of your batch, this to which the organizer could have taken your money.

3. One of the most important is that with the batch no returns are obtained, it is only a saving that is managed by another person.

4. In the same way it could happen that any day, the organizer tells you that they cannot give you what is due to you for any pretext, even using someone from their family, so you will have to wait to see if they finally pay you .

5. In case you do not comply with the payments, they will begin to charge you immediately and there could even be problems such as claims or a bad ending of a friendship or a family member.

6. Another point against the batches is that if for some reason you do not get along with the person who organizes it, they could send you to the end, which means that you will be one of the last to receive your money.

7. Finally, if any of the participants in the batch does not meet their payment or leaves early, your money could be at risk and you could even lose it permanently.

Similarly, the commission said that it is important that no matter how people decide to save, whether through a batch or in a banking institution, they must be aware of their money and how it is managed.

Finally, the recommendation he gave is to always go to formal banking institutions since in those cases the Condusef can guide you and enforce your rights in case you have a problem or complaint.

