more muscle at 52 than at 20

Hugh jackman , from 52 years, has walked his muscles on the beach this weekend proving to be in top shape, even better than twenty years ago.

, from has walked his on the beach this weekend proving to be in top shape, even better than twenty years ago.

Hugh jackman he is in one of his best physical moments. Not only do we say and believe it, but some images of the actor on the beach in The Hamptons taken this weekend prove us right. Without a shirt and in a swimsuit, Jackman has worn his muscles perfectly worked to their 52 years while running, training and bathing in the sea.

The Australian’s fondness for sports and healthy living is something everyone knows, a lifestyle that has made Hugh Jackman look this good even in his fifties. He is even better than twenty years ago, as we have seen when comparing Jackman’s current body with the one he looked when he was in his thirties: much slimmer and less muscular than today, the ‘Les Miserables’ actor has adopted with over the years a mentality that has allowed him to work harder in his training routines and improve physically.

Although he does not look like he did in his Wolverine days, it must be recognized that these images of Hugh Jackman shirtless on the beach show that aging is not synonymous with losing, but in his case he has won over the years and is in one of his best moments.

In fact, if we compare him with the 20-year-old Hugh Jackman, we have to say that he is much more defined, with better muscle tone (not skin) and much more worked. If even the hair seems stronger and more vigorous.

Also professional, since after having to postpone his musical show due to the irruption of the pandemic in everyone’s life, Jackman seems to already have a fixed date in the coming months to get on stage with his show ‘The Music Man ‘. He is also currently preparing for the soon to release ‘Reminiscence’, a science fiction thriller.

