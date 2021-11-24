MLB Clayton Kershaw and Rangers have already discussed signing

The future of Clayton kershaw It is one of those that has generated the most expectations during this off season and according to recent reports the pitcher would have the option of sign a contract with Texas Rangers. This information is completed with the organization and he already have held talks about a negotiation heading into the 2022 MLB Season.

Chris Woodward, manager of the Texas Rangers, informed reporters Alanna Rizzo and Chris Russo of MLB Network that the team has had close ties with Clayton Kershaw in recent days.

The rumors about an arrival of the veteran to the Texan organization become greater when they meet that one, he is a native of Texas; and two, that there is a connection between him and Woodward, as they worked together at the Dodgers.

Bookmakers and predictions have just the Texas Rangers as the favorite to be Kershaw’s next destination, ahead of the Anaheim Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw became a free agent at the end of the 2021 MLB season and despite being a Los Angeles Dodgers legend, it is unclear at this time whether he will return to play there.