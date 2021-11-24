MLB Clayton Kershaw and Rangers have already discussed signing

The future of Clayton kershaw It is one of those that has generated the most expectations during this off season and according to recent reports the pitcher would have the option of sign a contract with Texas Rangers. This information is completed with the organization and he already have held talks about a negotiation heading into the 2022 MLB Season.

Chris Woodward, manager of the Texas Rangers, informed reporters Alanna Rizzo and Chris Russo of MLB Network that the team has had close ties with Clayton Kershaw in recent days.

The rumors about an arrival of the veteran to the Texan organization become greater when they meet that one, he is a native of Texas; and two, that there is a connection between him and Woodward, as they worked together at the Dodgers.

Bookmakers and predictions have just the Texas Rangers as the favorite to be Kershaw’s next destination, ahead of the Anaheim Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw became a free agent at the end of the 2021 MLB season and despite being a Los Angeles Dodgers legend, it is unclear at this time whether he will return to play there.


Follow us on

adda lavalle

I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.

see more

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker