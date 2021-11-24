Mitral valve prolapse syndrome can lead to heart attack, depending on the clinical case

It is precisely this syndrome that can serve as a trigger for a myocardial infarction.

Activation of the nervous system also causes pro-arrhythmic effects, potentially precipitating the arrhythmic event in our patient.

Cardiac medicine has been clear that cardiac arrhythmias could be lethal if not treated, and especially those that originate as a consequence of traction on the papillary muscles – vital structures within the heart located in the left and right ventricle – in patients with arrhythmic mitral valve prolapse syndrome.

Precisely this syndrome can serve as a trigger for a myocardial infarction, as it occurred in the case of a 63-year-old man, according to a case published by the American College of Cardiology, which maintains that the patient was found to have a mitral valve chord rupture.

Arrhythmic mitral valve prolapse syndrome is a recently defined condition, which includes frequent ventricular arrhythmias in the context of mitral valve prolapse – when the valve does not close properly – and / or mitral annulus disjunction, which means superior detachment. of the roots of the valvular annulus of the ventricular myocardium to which it would normally be attached.

Arrhythmic mechanisms are presumed to include increased systolic stretch of the papillary muscles, the case maintains.

“However, our patient had cardiac arrest caused by a different mechanism than those implicated in sudden cardiac death from arrhythmic mitral valve prolapse syndrome. It can be speculated that the rupture of the cords induced the ventricular arrhythmia through the arrhythmogenic activation associated with this syndrome ”, the authors of this case maintain.

The patient had no history of previous heart attacks or sustained ventricular arrhythmias, and also did not meet the criteria for implantation of an automatic defibrillator. Therefore, it was included in a prospective study of cardiac monitoring of patients with arrhythmic mitral valve prolapse syndrome, which yielded important information regarding the impact of the syndrome on the development of cardiac arrest.

“We can speculate that mitral valve prolapse and tissue stretching by disjunction of the mitral annulus leads to progressive thinning of the chords, eventually followed by a rupture of the chordae tendineae that connect the mitral valve leaflets to the heart. It is unknown whether myocardial and papillary muscle fibrosis further contributes to cord rupture. Therefore, it is important to take into account that the risk of chord rupture as a possible complication of mitral valve prolapse and mitral annulus disjunction ”, highlights the case.

“The rupture of the chords produces a sudden worsening of mitral regurgitation, pulmonary edema and, ultimately, a life-threatening arrhythmia. Activation of the nervous system also causes pro-arrhythmic effects, potentially precipitating the arrhythmic event in our patient ”, they add.

The patient underwent a successful mitral valve repair and was implanted with a cardiac resynchronization device that causes the ventricles of the heart to contract at the same time.

“More studies are needed to evaluate the risk of arrhythmias after valve surgery both in patients with arrhythmic mitral valve prolapse syndrome and in patients with mitral valve prolapse secondary to fibroelastic deficiency”, they conclude.

Access the full case here.