“Millennials with damn cell phones”: Ridley Scott and the commercial failure of his latest film

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
43

It is one of the most famous film directors in the world. Ridley scott has shot great hits like Thelma and Louise, Alian, Blade Runner or Gladiator. Now, the British producer and screenwriter has seen his latest film fail financially and blames the ‘millennials’ for the low audience for his film called’The last duel‘.

On the subject, on the WTF podcast, the director argued that the problem comes down to the “damn cell phones” they grew up on viewers of today.

