Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly react after being excluded from the 2022 Grammy Awards | Lana del rey | Lorde | Eint | Shows

On Tuesday, November 23, the United States Recording Academy revealed its list of nominees for the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, a musical event that will take place on January 31, 2022 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, United States .

However, despite high expectations, high-profile stars did not receive any nominations among the ninety categories handled by the Grammys.

What artists were excluded from the 2022 Grammy Awards?

Miley Cyrus, who celebrated her 29th birthday on November 23, was not mentioned, with her was King’s wool and Lorde, despite all three stars reaching sales records in 2021.

The same fate was for Machine Gun Kelly, who weeks ago appeared nominated for the best alternative artist category at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021.

Like Megan Fox’s boyfriend, Normani and Willow Smith were also nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs, but were left out of the 2022 Grammy Award nominees.

Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly respond to the Grammys

The 31-year-old rapper did not take the news of his exclusion very well and took to Twitter to express his annoyance.

“WTF! What’s wrong with the Grammys “ , wrote the interpreter of “Wild boy” and “Hold on (shut up)”.

For her part, Miley Cyrus also reacted by retweeting an article about great artists who never received a Grammy. “In good company” he commented.