Mexican peso falls sharply due to doubts generated by the nominee to lead Banxico

AMLO proposes the Undersecretariat of Finance Expenditures for Banxico

(Bloomberg) – The Mexican peso fell on Wednesday and suffered the biggest loss Among the 24 emerging market currencies analyzed by Bloomberg after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador chose the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance, Victoria Rodríguez, to head the central bank. Swap rates were rising with inflation at a two-decade high.

The peso lost 0.95% to 21.4254 per dollar and accumulated a fall of around 3.7% in five sessions. Wednesday’s session low at 21.6149 was approaching the year-to-date low at 21.6357, reached on March 8. A break from the 2021 low could open the way to the 22.00 level, last seen in October 2020. The one-month implied volatility of the Mexican currency rose for the fifth day, to 14.255%, the highest since the 6th. of April.

Surprise and doubts in the market

Rodríguez has been in charge of expenditures for Mexico since AMLO took office at the end of 2018. He previously held a similar position in the Mexico City Ministry of Finance. AMLO announced in June that former Secretary of the Treasury Arturo Herrera would assume the position of Governor of Banxico in 2022, But a week ago he told Herrera that he had decided to reconsider his appointment.

Investors rushed to buy dollars and sell pesos this morning, since Rodríguez was not considered one of the main aspirants to lead Banxico and the market is unfamiliar with your stances on monetary policy, according to several operators based in New York.

TIIE rate swaps rose between 6 and 16 basis points on Wednesday, rising for a third day during the week amid losses in the peso and political uncertainty. Inflation in Mexico exceeded expectations during the first half of November, increasing 7.05% year-on-year versus an estimate of 6.86%. The curve discounts more than 33 basis points of rate hikes for the remainder of 2021 and an adjustment of around 195 basis points in 2022.

Mexican assets could weaken if Victoria Rodríguez is officially nominated governor, according to Citigroup Global Markets. It is not clear if you can comply with a law that requires at least five years of experience in the money or financial market. Rodríguez could be considered “’dovish’ and without significant independence from the Government”.

(Some of the information comes from currency traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.)

