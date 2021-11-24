Meryl Streep reveals the worst shoot of her career: “I was miserable”

Meryl Streep is one of the most popular and beloved actresses in Hollywood making her films become the highest grossing of the moment. The superstar has earned more than twenty Oscar nominations and three statuettes throughout his successful international career. However, all that glitters is not gold since recently the actress has revealed which movie was a real torture for her at the time of filming it.

The actress assures that she felt “miserable” when she played Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” in 2006. Meryl Streep, who has always been very grateful for the roles that she has had to play, explains that this character did not finish convincing her, calling the experience terrible. “It was horrible! I felt miserable in my trailer. I could hear everyone reeling and laughing, “admits the American in an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

‘The method’

“I was depressed. But hey, I said to myself: It’s the price you pay for being the boss. That’s the last time I tried anything with ‘the method,’ ”he adds. But what is ‘the method’? It is a psychological construction of the acting school inherited from Konstantín Stanislavski where the actor remains in the character during the full time of the filming of the film so Streep treated her peers like the frivolous editor of the ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ fashion magazine. Actors of the stature of Marlon Brando, James Dean or Marilyn Monroe also used this methodology at some point.

“Meryl is very sociable and funny, but on that set she wasn’t. It was like it was inaccessible, ”Emily Blunt mentioned. Such an uncomfortable situation for the 71-year-old actress that from that film she completely refused to re-apply Stanislavski’s ‘method’.