Meet the drink to reduce cholesterol that significantly increases longevity

High cholesterol can cause serious health problems, especially heart and / or respiratory problems. That is why specialists emphasize the different natural alternatives so that the levels of bad cholesterol do not increase considerably, focusing on a correct healthy diet and daily physical activity. In this sense, a recent study revealed that incorporating the blueberries a healthy diet will help reduce LDL and also increase longevity.

A broad framework of evidence supports that the intake of fruits and vegetables makes it possible to reduce the high cholesterol, but there are also some that, in addition to that function, help to increase the longevity due to the antioxidants they contain. And under this context, the juice of blueberries It has been shown, according to various research, that it can prolong life and significantly reduce LDL that affects health.

