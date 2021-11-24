Meet the drink to reduce cholesterol that significantly increases longevity

High cholesterol can cause serious health problems, especially heart and / or respiratory problems. That is why specialists emphasize the different natural alternatives so that the levels of bad cholesterol do not increase considerably, focusing on a correct healthy diet and daily physical activity. In this sense, a recent study revealed that incorporating the blueberries a healthy diet will help reduce LDL and also increase longevity.

A broad framework of evidence supports that the intake of fruits and vegetables makes it possible to reduce the high cholesterol, but there are also some that, in addition to that function, help to increase the longevity due to the antioxidants they contain. And under this context, the juice of blueberries It has been shown, according to various research, that it can prolong life and significantly reduce LDL that affects health.

This is because blueberries They have a supreme property called flavonoid, considered a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation (especially in the joints) and prevents various diseases. In this context, this fruit contains great effects that favor the longevity also due to the presence of polyphenols.

Therefore, the scientific community has shown that the antioxidant properties of blueberries they increase the levels of gamma delta T cells that are linked in the immune response, as well as in the cytosines that fight viruses and bacteria. As a consequence, more rigorous studies will be started to finish contrasting some data, the truth is that with a drink of this fruit you can contribute to your longevity and decrease the level of high cholesterol.

Photo: Unsplash

In this sense, health professionals suggest frequently incorporating the intake of blueberry juices in order to combat the oxidative damage that aging brings with it and manifests itself in wrinkles and lines on the skin; as well as to fight against high cholesterol. However, under this last benefit, it is important to take into account the high sugar content that this fruit has.