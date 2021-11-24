MCU: Keanu Reeves woos Marvel and everyone agrees that this should be his character | Film and Television

Although a Keanu reeves He is not short of job offers or money, he has not hesitated to woo as soon as he could one of the largest fictional factories in Hollywood: the studies Marvel. The popular actor, who at the end of December it will premiere The Matrix Resurrections, has confessed in a interview with Esquire to work for him MCU would “an honor».

Not every actor praises Marvel, just as not all the stars of the Mecca of Cinema want to participate in the factory he runs, under the umbrella of Disney, Kevin Feige. But Reeves is an atypical actor who has built his career on effort, charisma and good manners, and being part of a Marvel movie would be for him like putting the icing on a succulent cake of prestige and international blockbusters.

Keanu Reeves has been full of praise for Marvel and everything it represents: «Isn’t it something bigger than a universe? It is almost a multiverse. A Marvel-verse», Concludes the actor. «It would really be an honor. There are some incredible, visionary directors who are doing things that no one has ever seen before. It is very special in terms of scale, ambition and production. So it would be great to be a part of it.».

What role do you have as a glove?

The hype of fans at the possibility that their favorite star of Matrix and John wick could end in the MCU has thrown countless theoriesIt’s about which character Keanu Reeves would fit the most. And, at the moment, the one with the most ballots according to fans is that of Johnny blaze, also know as Ghost Rider or Ghost rider. Yes, we know this will sound like that terrible movie Nicolas Cage, but just like Marvel has reinvented Catwoman already Daredevil, could do the same with this character who makes a pact with the devil to save his family.

A movie with Mahershala Ali Blade, Oscar Isaac Moon Knight, Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider and Gael Garcia Bernal as Werewolf By Night is gonna be a banger. pic.twitter.com/yJXHj1T4Be – EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 22, 2021

What’s more, the idea is becoming so popular with fans that some have already made a tremendous movie in which there is crossovers with the new superheroes of the MCU -Among them the Blade to whom he will give life Mahershala Ali– or there are even those who suggest that you could tandem with Norman reedus from The walking dead, who seems perfect to embody the other version of Ghost Rider, Danny Ketch. What do you think of these theories? What role do you think would fit best Keanu reeves within Marvel?