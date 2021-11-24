Matt Damon claims to be “very happy” for the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon has assured that he is very happy for the relationship of his good friend Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez. “I am very happy for him. He is the best and he deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy for both of you, “said the 50-year-old American actor during the premiere of Question of Blood (Stillwater).

Two months ago when the rumors of the relationship between JLo and Ben were just that, rumors, they asked the protagonist of the Jason Bourne films about the alleged relationship of Bennifer, but Damon was quite reluctant to talk about it, so he only commented, “I love you both. I hope that’s true. It would be amazing.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the actress’s birthday in Saint-Tropez, France ABACA

For their part, the couple of the moment has been on vacation in the south of France, where they have celebrated the 52nd birthday of the actress. She herself shared some photographs of her stay on a luxurious yacht and an image of the couple kissing that was the confirmation of their engagement.

A source close to the artist revealed to People: “Even though their separation in 2004 was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that the relationship was not meant to be at the time, but feels that now they have been given a second chance. “





Jennifer Lopéz and Ben Affleck met during the filming of the romantic comedy A dangerous relationship (Gigli), where they played criminals who ended up working together. After finalizing the filming of the film, the couple began dating in mid-2002, but the relationship came to an end in 2004, when the couple called off their engagement.